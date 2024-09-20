Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' Boulder Campus Announces Six-Week Stand-Alone Plant-Based Pastry Course Starting Oct. 1st

Registration is Open to the Public Now - Sept. 30

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado, announces a new stand-alone, plant-based pastry course, Foundations of Plant-Based Pastry 1 , starting on October 1. Registration is open to the public now through Sept. 30 for the six-week course designed for students interested in exploring the fundamentals of plant-based pastry making and preparing pastries and confections with plant-based ingredients.

Escoffier launched its first-ever Plant-based Culinary Arts Degree and Diploma programs in 2021, to help meet the growing demand for nutritious, plant-based cuisine and sustainable cooking practices in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The new course allows students to utilize the same plant-based principles, focusing solely on desserts and pastry items.

"We're taking our plant-based curriculum into the sweet dessert space. Students will apply basic pastry techniques and get into the science of ingredient interactions, how to balance flavors and textures while using the right tools to create plant-based cookies, pastries, pies, tarts, pudding and other confections," said Kirk T. Bachmann, provost and president of Escoffier's Boulder campus.

Led by Escoffier pastry arts chef instructor and plant-based baking professional Sarah Jardine , classes of up to 10 students will be held every Tues., Wed., and Thurs., from 6:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m., from Oct. 1- November 7 at the Boulder campus. Students can earn a certificate of completion and can request to apply course credits toward a degree or diploma program.

Course Details:

Duration: 6 weeks ( October 1 - November 7, 2024 )

) Class Days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM MT

Class Size: Up to 10 students

Location: 637 S. Broadway H, Boulder, CO 80305

For additional information and to enroll, please visit Escoffier .

More on Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS) . Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships.

Escoffier's Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado campuses (Boulder includes online programs) were ranked number one in the U.S. by Chef's Pencil , the school's accredited programs offer the combination of a classic and contemporary approach to industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Both Escoffier campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions, and have been designated as Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School . Escoffier in Austin offers programs in culinary arts, and pastry arts. Escoffier in Boulder offers programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts