Escoffier Celebrates 2,700+ Online Culinary Graduates Amid Rising Demand for Skilled Culinary Talent

Flexible, skills-based programs, professional chef-guided instruction and required industry externships can prepare students for day-one readiness in growing hospitality workforce

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest culinary school brand in the United States,* announced the graduation of 2,700+ online students this season, reinforcing the growing role of online education in meeting national demand for skilled culinary and hospitality professionals. Escoffier has graduated more than 19,500+ online students nationwide since launching its online programs in fall 2016.

Escoffier celebrates 2,700+ online culinary graduates, some seen here participating in a virtual graduation ceremony, amid rising demand for skilled culinary talent.

The graduates join Escoffier's Alumni Association network across all 50 states and internationally, expanding a talent pipeline supported by hands-on externships, 90 mentoring relationships, career services and the school's growing Global Leadership Enhancement & Mentorship Network (GLEAM) cohorts — a structured national program that pairs emerging culinarians with experienced chefs and hospitality leaders.

Escoffier's announcement comes as the school earns national recognition from Newsweek, which named Escoffier to its 2026 Top Online Learning Providers list for the fourth year. Escoffier received the exclusive culinary educator spot and a five-star rating, based on an independent survey of more than 10,000 online learners — underscoring the school's leadership in accessible, outcomes-driven online culinary education.

"Our online curriculum mirrors the discipline of a professional kitchen while giving students the flexibility to learn from almost anywhere," said Kathleen Ahearn, Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs. "From the moment a student registers, they're part of the expansive Escoffier family. Chef instructors, advisors, externship partners and career services walk with them every step of the way — and the support doesn't end at graduation. Our 10,000-plus alumni network can provide a deep community of opportunity, mentorship and connection."

How online culinary education works — and why it delivers results

Escoffier's online programs blend flexibility with rigor through weekly modules that include live instruction, chef-led video demonstrations, and practical cooking labs completed in students' home kitchens. Each assignment receives individualized feedback from instructors with professional culinary experience.

To reinforce real-world readiness, every online student completes at least one hands-on industry externship at a restaurant, bakery, hotel, resort, wellness kitchen or similar operation. Many students secure employment directly from their externship site.

Students can also receive support from academic advisors, success coaches and Escoffier's EConnect career platform, which provides job leads and employer connections across the U.S. This combined model demonstrates how online culinary education can prepare graduates for professional work regardless of location or schedule.

Outcomes that show how online culinary education works

Escoffier's approach continues to generate measurable outcomes across employment, alumni mobility and workforce impact, including:

2,701 online graduates in 2025

19,500+ cumulative online graduates (Fall 2016 - 2025)

Students from all 50 states and 19 countries

Job search assistance and 1,555 employer partnerships supported by Career Services in 2024–25

Alumni Association network surpasses 10,000

Access to GLEAM mentorship opportunities

Expanding access to culinary careers

"Externships and mentorship can give students more than technical experience — they connect them directly to the industry," said Escoffier's Vice President, Student & Career Services, Patricia Beckwith. "That combination of hands-on training, professional guidance and employer exposure accelerates career mobility. We're not just preparing graduates for jobs — we're preparing them for long-term advancement in a rapidly evolving hospitality workforce."

Escoffier's Alumni Relations Manager, Kay Larson, said the momentum is clear across the country:

"Graduates are using their Escoffier education as a springboard — stepping into leadership roles, hiring fellow alumni and launching new ventures nationwide. The alumni network has become a powerful 10,000+ community of support and opportunity, and it grows stronger with every new class."

Why students choose online culinary education

The stories of recent graduates* reflect the variety of personal and professional motivations that bring students to online culinary programs:

Mike Carrillo chose Escoffier's flexible online plant-based program after a major health crisis inspired him to rebuild his life and help others through food. The format allowed him to balance school, work and personal commitments and ultimately continue from a certificate to an associate degree.

Bree Chumley enrolled after discovering Escoffier's plant-based culinary program, which aligned with her values and allowed her to train without working with meat — a barrier that had previously stopped her from considering culinary school.

"Our online graduates show how flexible, skills-based education can open doors for students almost anywhere — whether they're in a major culinary hub or a small town," added Larson. "They're entering the field with practical experience, industry mentorship and the confidence to contribute on day one."

This season's graduates highlight a foundational shift in how culinary talent is developed. Skills-based online programs, employer-connected externships and leadership-focused mentorship are aligning training with real industry needs — strengthening the pipeline for restaurants, hotels, resorts and foodservice operations nationwide.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has also been recognized as a Military Friendly® School and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

For more information, visit www.escoffier.edu.

*This information may not reflect every student's experience. Results and outcomes may be based on several factors such as geographical region or previous experience.

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts