After a standout first year, the two-time Emmy-nominated chef expands her partnership with innovative virtual mentoring, campus events, and an international on-the-road stop on The Ultimate Dish podcast in 2026.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts has announced the expansion of its partnership with two-time Emmy-nominated Top Chef host and NY Times best-selling author Kristen Kish in 2026, broadening her Chef-in-Residence role to include new student initiatives, virtual mentoring, and experiential opportunities that connect aspiring chefs to real-world culinary perspectives.

Escoffier announces expansion of chef Kristen Kish’s Chef-in-Residence role for 2026 (Kristen Kish seen here with Escoffier students).

Building on a milestone inaugural year, Kish's 2026 new initiatives will include virtual office hours, expanded campus events such as the Young Escoffier competition , multimedia content, and an international stop in Canada for the on-the-road edition of Escoffier's The Ultimate Dish podcast. Each initiative reflects Kish's thoughtful approach to mentorship and Escoffier's belief that true culinary learning grows from curiosity, community, and hands-on experience.

"This first year has been about connection—sharing ideas, experiences, and perspectives," Kish said. "As we look ahead, I'm excited to build on those conversations —to listen, to create, and to help students discover confidence in their own culinary voice."

Kish's continued partnership reflects Escoffier's mission to connect students with leading culinary voices and offer unique opportunities for growth, creativity, and professional insight. That impact, according to Escoffier leadership, is already visible in classrooms and across campuses.

"Kristen has elevated the dialogue in our classrooms," said Kirk T. Bachmann, Boulder campus president and provost. "She has challenged students to think critically about their craft and inspired chef instructors to explore new approaches to teaching. Her influence is measurable — in student participation, in faculty engagement, and in the confidence we see developing in our graduates."

Escoffier leaders agree that Kish's presence has influenced both students and faculty. Kathleen Ahearn, Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs, added that Kish's involvement contributes to a richer and more connected learning environment. "Kristen's influence has encouraged students to slow down, ask questions, and connect their passion to purpose," Ahearn said. "Her work embodies the kind of reflective, values-driven learning we champion at Escoffier—one rooted in curiosity, collaboration, and care for the craft."

During her first year, Kish engaged with 500+ Escoffier students and chef instructors through live and virtual Q&A sessions, seminars, and campus visits. She participated in culinary-focused conversations, appeared on The Ultimate Dish podcast, and took part in Escoffier's Young Escoffier high school culinary scholarship competition, encouraging the next generation of culinarians.

During her inaugural year as Chef-in-Residence, Kish participated in numerous events and educational initiatives that strengthened student engagement and professional development opportunities, including:

For more information about Escoffier's Chef-in-Residence, visit https://www.escoffier.edu/about/chef-instructors/kristen-kish/.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has also been recognized as a Military Friendly® School and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

For more information, visit www.escoffier.edu .

*Based on comparable student population data for Austin and Boulder as currently reported in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

