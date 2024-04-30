Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Chef Instructor Stephen Harden Receives Honorary Membership Award at the 2024 Colorado FCCLA State Conference

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Harden, chef instructor and high school chef presenter at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , recently returned from the Colorado Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) 2024 State Leadership Conference in Denver, CO, where he received an award for rendering outstanding service to the State Association of FCCLA.

Harden, known as "Chef Steve," received the 2024 Honorary Membership Award, an honor bestowed on only one professional who has made outstanding contributions and given continued service to FCCLA. During Chef Steve's 10-year involvement with FCCLA, he has presented to more than 50,000 students and was nominated for this award by Ponderosa High School's FCCLA Adviser, Kimberly Baldwin, for his continued support of the mission of the State's organization. The criterion for the award is based on continued support of the mission of Colorado FCCLA's organization and the pursuit of ensuring dreams become reality.

"Chef Steve visits more than 60 schools a year, traveling thousands of miles and reaching many thousands of students," said Baldwin. "Through this outreach, I have seen the number of my students interested in culinary competitions increase and students gain a deeper understanding of the culinary profession." According to Baldwin, "Chef Steve is a lifelong learner and educator of culinary skills and an invaluable asset to the members and advisers of Colorado FCCLA."

"Chef Steve is the epitome of a dedicated educator who engages students, leads by example, and continues to inspire the next generation of culinary talent," said Kirk T. Bachmann, president and provost of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Boulder Campus.

Without capable adult leaders, students could not take advantage of the many opportunities offered through FCCLA. Industry professionals play a tremendous role in supporting both the local teachers and students and are instrumental in the success of the local FCCLA chapter.

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Colorado FCCLA is one of 52 state chapters of National Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. Colorado FCCLA started in 1946 and has grown to over 100 chapters with over 1,800 members. Participation with FCCLA including competitive events, chapter activities, and leadership opportunities can lead to a brighter future for all members. National FCCLA began in 1945 and is over 237,000 members strong making FCCLA one of the largest student organizations in the world. FCCLA is the Ultimate Leadership Experience.

FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only career and technical in-school student organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS) . Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships.

Escoffier's Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado campuses (Boulder includes online programs) were ranked number one in the U.S. by Chef's Pencil , the school's accredited programs offer the combination of a classic and contemporary approach to industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Both Escoffier campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions, and are designated as Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School .

Escoffier in Austin offers diploma programs in culinary arts, and pastry arts, as well as Associate of Applied Science degrees in culinary arts and pastry arts. Escoffier in Boulder offers diploma programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, food entrepreneurship, and plant-based culinary arts as well as Associate of Occupational Studies degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts