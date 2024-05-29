Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.* and accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, today announced it was certified as a great workplace by independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® research firm, for the fifth year in a row. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide as the leading benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences and is based entirely on current employee feedback.

The independent research and consulting firm and authority on workplace culture has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally since 1992. Surveys measure employee experiences on the job through their responses to more than 60 statements and open-ended questions. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are, how long they've been with the company, or what they do within the organization.

According to Escoffier's CEO Jack Larson, "Earning this remarkable accomplishment five years in a row is a testament to our passionate and talented employees and Escoffier's unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive and collaborative workplace culture."

With campuses in Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colorado, and support staff at the institution's headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Escoffier's 560+ employees include a diverse mix of educators, culinary experts, and professional chef instructors from all across the U.S. In addition, Escoffier is consistently listed as a top 10 culinary institution and best online schools 2023 with programs offered at both campuses as well as online.

In addition to being a great place to work, the survey revealed Escoffier employees feel welcome, have a sense of pride about accomplishments, and are given the resources and equipment needed to do their job. For more Escoffier survey details, visit results and "Great Place to Work Certification™ .

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Escoffier stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS*) . Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships.

Escoffier's Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado campuses (Boulder includes online programs) were ranked number one in the U.S. by Chef's Pencil , the school's accredited programs offer the combination of a classic and contemporary approach to industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Both Escoffier campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions, and have been designated Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School .

Escoffier in Austin offers diploma programs in culinary arts, and pastry arts, as well as Associate of Applied Science degrees in culinary arts and pastry arts. Escoffier in Boulder offers diploma programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, food entrepreneurship, and plant-based culinary arts as well as Associate of Occupational Studies degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

*Based on comparable student population data for Austin and Boulder as currently reported in Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) .

