Repeat certification and employee survey results reflect a positive workplace culture

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, announced today it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Earns Great Place To Work-Certified™ Status for Seventh Consecutive Year

Great Place To Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide as the leading benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences and is based entirely on employee feedback. This year, 93% of Escoffier employees said that when they join the company, they are made to feel welcome, and an overwhelming majority report that Escoffier is a great place to work, a figure that is significantly higher than the average U.S. company.

Survey findings reflect positive employee experiences across key areas measured by Great Place To Work, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The independent research and consulting firm, which has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally since 1992, evaluates workplace culture through rigorous analytics, including more than 60 survey statements and open-ended questions.

"Earning Great Place To Work Certification for the seventh consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where employees feel welcomed, valued, and inspired," said Jack Larson, CEO of Escoffier. "Our people are the driving force behind Escoffier's culture, bringing passion, purpose, and excellence to everything they do. This recognition reflects their commitment and inspires us to continue building an exceptional workplace together."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Escoffier stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and to feel fairly treated in pay, profit sharing, and opportunities for advancement.

Escoffier's commitment to its employees is reflected in its continued recognition as a top workplace in the education sector. With campuses in Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colorado, and a support center in Schaumburg, Illinois, Escoffier employs more than 535 educators, culinary professionals, chef instructors, and support staff across the United States. The institution is widely recognized for its innovative culinary programs offered both online and on campus.

For more information about Escoffier's Great Place To Work Certification™, visit.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School, a Military Spouse Friendly® School, and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

*Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. based on comparable student population data for Austin and Boulder as currently reported in Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts