Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Named 2026-2027 Military Friendly® School

BOULDER, Colo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts today announced it has been named a 2026–2027 Military Friendly® School. The Boulder campus and online programs received Silver status and the school also earned a Military Spouse Friendly® designation.

The recognition highlights Escoffier's support for veterans, active-duty service members and their families through flexible culinary education, including online coursework and hands-on training.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts today announced it has been named a 2026–2027 Military Friendly® School. The Boulder campus and online programs received Silver status and the school also earned a Military Spouse Friendly® designation. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts has been named a 2026–2027 Military Friendly® School. The Boulder campus and online programs received Silver status and the school also earned a Military Spouse Friendly® designation.

Military Friendly® Schools are evaluated using public data and a proprietary survey. Ratings are based on benchmarks such as student retention, graduation rates, career outcomes and services for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses. According to Military Friendly®, 95% of 2026–2027 designated schools offer flexible learning pathways, and 97% provide training for faculty and staff focused on military student success (2026–2027 Military Friendly® Schools Data Snapshot).

Against that backdrop, Escoffier continues to align its programs with the needs of military-connected learners.

"Our programs are built to support military students while serving a diverse student population," said Kirk Bachmann, provost and president of Escoffier's Boulder campus. "Flexibility, hands-on training and clear career pathways aren't optional; they're essential for students transitioning from military service into the workforce."

Escoffier offers online and campus-based programs designed to help military students balance education with other responsibilities. The school also provides guidance on using military education benefits.

"Our team works closely with military students and spouses from enrollment through graduation," said Timothy Dolgach, Escoffier's associate director of military administration. "We help them navigate benefits and stay on track toward their goals."

Escoffier has supported many veterans transitioning into culinary careers, with graduates moving into roles in professional kitchens after their service. Examples of military student pathways and success stories are available at escoffier.edu.

"Earning the Military Friendly® designation reflects a strong commitment to the military community," said Kayla Lopez, vice president of memberships for Military Friendly®. "These schools are creating real pathways for student success."

Escoffier will be featured in the 2026–2027 Guide to Military Friendly® Schools in the April issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. Learn more at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/school-profile/?sid=495.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School, a Military Spouse Friendly® School, and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

*Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for the Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts