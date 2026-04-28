Over $32,000 Toward Scholarships Awarded as 175+ Students Compete in Young Escoffier High School Culinary Competition in Austin

Emmy-nominated Top Chef host and Escoffier Chef-in-Residence Kristen Kish highlights emerging culinary talent during Austin campus appearance

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary skill, creativity and teamwork took center stage at the 12th annual Young Escoffier High School Culinary Scholarship Competition at Escoffier's Austin campus, where Chef-in-Residence Kristen Kish was on-site to support student competitors.

12th annual Young Escoffier High School Culinary Scholarship Competition first, second and third place winning teams, seen here with Escoffier's Chef-in-Residence Kristen Kish, who was on-site to support student competitors. 1st Place – GISD Culinary, Georgetown, Texas: $3,000 per student. 2nd Place – LaGrone Academy, Denton, Texas: $2,000 per student. 3rd Place – Brazoswood High School, Clute, Texas: $1,500 per student.

37 student teams from 23 high schools across Texas competed in the 60-minute culinary challenge, preparing dishes using a mystery basket of ingredients that tested both classical technique and creative execution. The event welcomed more than 250 attendees, including educators, family members and culinary professionals.

Teams worked against the clock in a high-energy mystery basket challenge, using a surprise selection of ingredients to create and plate one cohesive dish. Students were evaluated on sanitation, safety, teamwork, timing, knife skills, technique, creativity and presentation, reflecting the pace and expectations of a professional kitchen.

Escoffier's Chef-in-Residence Kristen Kish was onsite throughout the event, engaging with student competitors, collaborating with chef instructors and Escoffier students, and supporting participants as part of her ongoing work to help develop and inspire the next generation of culinary professionals.

"The Young Escoffier competition reflects what we believe in at our core, giving students real opportunities to explore, develop and pursue their passion for the culinary arts," said Marcus McMellon, president of Escoffier's Austin campus. "Having Kristen here, someone who has built an extraordinary career through both discipline and creativity, adds another level of inspiration for these students. Watching the teams step into a professional kitchen environment with that same focus and determination is incredibly powerful. Events like this help spark that passion and show students what's possible, while reinforcing our commitment to developing the next generation of culinary professionals."

Professional chef instructors judged teams based on criteria including organization, sanitation, technique and preparation, and scored final plates on flavor, creativity, execution and overall presentation.

Scholarships were awarded to participants, totaling approximately $32,000 toward culinary scholarships:

1st Place – GISD Culinary, Georgetown, Texas: $3,000 per student

2nd Place – LaGrone Academy, Denton, Texas: $2,000 per student

3rd Place – Brazoswood High School, Clute, Texas: $1,500 per student

The Young Escoffier competition gives high school students a firsthand look at the pace, discipline and collaboration of a professional kitchen while supporting their future culinary education and career exploration. For more information about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and the Young Escoffier competition, visit escoffier.edu.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has been recognized as a Military Friendly® School, a Military Spouse Friendly® School, and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

*Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).

Photos courtesy of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts