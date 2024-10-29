AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS EARNS TOP HONORS IN NICHE'S 2025 RANKING FOR BEST COLLEGES FOR CULINARY ARTS IN AMERICA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.* earned the top two spots in Niche's 2025 rankings of the "Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America ." Escoffier's Boulder campus, including its online programs, was ranked No. 1, while the Austin campus earned the No. 2 position.

The college review and school search website's ratings of 674 culinary programs in the U.S. are based on "rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni."

"Earning national recognition for our innovative approach to culinary education is an honor and demonstrates our passion to inspire the next generation of culinary leaders and give them the tools to succeed," said Kirk T. Bachmann, Escoffier's Boulder campus president and provost. "This underscores the hard work and dedication of our entire community—faculty, staff, and students—who are committed to advancing the craft and science of the culinary arts."

Escoffier's accredited programs combine a classic approach to culinary skills training with a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. "This ranking reflects the breadth of opportunities we offer our students, from hands-on instruction, and immersive Farm To Table® Experiences to career preparation and externships with our restaurant and hospitality partners," said Marcus McMellon, Escoffier's Austin campus president.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts:

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS) . Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus is the only accredited institution in the country to offer fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary education, with an emphasis on sustainability and business skills. Escoffier is ranked No. 1 and 2 on Niche's 2025 Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America list. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions and have been designated as Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School .

Escoffier's Austin campus offers programs in culinary arts and pastry arts. Escoffier's Boulder campus offers programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

