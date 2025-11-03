Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Partners With ZWILLING to Equip Students and Support Culinary Scholarships

Partnership provides professional-grade toolkits to students and contributes to the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts today announced a new partnership with ZWILLING , one of the world's most storied and respected culinary brands. The partnership will equip Escoffier students with professional-grade ZWILLING toolkits and provide opportunities to support future culinary students through the ZWILLING Culinary Edge Scholarship, part of the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation .

Through this partnership, Escoffier will provide students with a professional ZWILLING toolkit featuring 25+ essential cutlery and tools for culinary and baking and pastry arts. Escoffier projects that as many as 15,000 kits may be used for students in the first year of the partnership.

Escoffier students, alumni and staff will be able to purchase from ZWILLING's entire assortment of products through Escoffier's online store at a special discount, with a portion of each sale directed to the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation to expand scholarship opportunities.

"This partnership represents more than quality tools—it represents an investment in the next generation of culinary professionals," said Kirk T. Bachmann, provost and Boulder campus president of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. "Collaborating with a globally-respected brand like ZWILLING underscores the value of craftsmanship and education coming together to strengthen our industry."

"At ZWILLING, we believe that introducing students to professional tools from the start strengthens both their technique and their connection to the craft. Partnering with Escoffier allows us to help shape future chefs and contribute to culinary education in a meaningful way," said Guido Weishaupt, President/CEO ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, LLC.

For almost 300 years, ZWILLING has been driven with a passion for perfection in the kitchen and beyond, known for a legacy of craftsmanship, quality, performance and durability. Through this partnership, Escoffier students can gain access to ZWILLING's renowned design, precision, and reliability—products trusted by professionals around the world.

Both organizations share a commitment to sustainability and responsible practices—from ZWILLING's use of renewable energy and resource-efficient manufacturing to Escoffier's emphasis on farm-to-table education, zero-waste cooking, and environmental responsibility. Together, they aim to prepare future culinarians to lead kitchens that value both excellence and stewardship.

This initiative also reflects Escoffier's broader commitment to culinary education and workforce development through scholarships, mentorship, and hands-on professional preparation.

For more information on ZWILLING products, visit www.zwilling.com.

For more information on the Escoffier Scholarship Foundation, visit www.escoffierscholarship.org.

To learn more about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, visit www.escoffier.edu.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and in international locations. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has also been recognized as a Military Friendly® School and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2025. For more information, visit www.escoffier.edu.

About ZWILLING

Founded in Solingen, Germany, in 1731, ZWILLING is one of the oldest and most trusted names in cookware, cutlery and kitchen essentials, renowned for its long-standing legacy of quality and craftsmanship. The company's brands—including ZWILLING, STAUB, DEMEYERE, MIYABI, and HENCKELS—are recognized globally for their commitment to innovation, design, and enduring quality.

*Based on comparable student population data for Austin and Boulder as currently reported in Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

