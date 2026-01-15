Aultman Health System Scales Nabla's Ambient AI Through Oracle Cerner Integration

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla, one of the most advanced AI assistants in clinical care, today announced that Aultman Health System, a nonprofit integrated healthcare system serving communities across Northeast Ohio, has implemented Nabla's ambient AI within Oracle Cerner. The deployment brings Nabla's technology to hundreds of Aultman clinicians across inpatient and outpatient settings, advancing the system's commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care while improving clinician efficiency and well-being.

Nabla worked closely with Aultman's IT and clinical teams to embed its technology natively within Oracle Cerner, extending ambient AI to physicians, advanced-practice nurses and physician assistants. The integration was completed in less than 60 days. Clinicians now document encounters in real time without switching screens or duplicating entries. Structured notes flow directly into the electronic health record before the visit concludes, improving accuracy and reducing after-hours charting.

"At Aultman, our focus has always been on delivering patient-first care," said Steven Kelly, M.D., president of Aultman Hospital and chief medical officer for Aultman Health System. "With Nabla embedded in Oracle Cerner, our clinicians can stay fully present with patients while documentation happens seamlessly in the background. It's helping us reduce administrative burden, improve note accuracy, and give clinicians more time for meaningful patient interactions."

Early results from Aultman's deployment show clinicians saving between 30 and 60 minutes a day on documentation. Documentation time per patient also decreased notably—often by 20–40%—freeing up valuable time that clinicians now redirect toward patient communication and complex case preparation. Patient volume also increased in some cases, with clinicians reporting the ability to see three to five additional patients per day. Building on this success, Aultman decided to extend the technology system-wide, expanding its use to family medicine, oncology, surgery, and urology as part of the system's long-standing commitment to innovation that enhances both clinician experience and quality of care.

"As an orthopedic surgeon managing a high volume of complex cases, I haven't seen anything improve my workflow the way Nabla has," said Christopher B Stalling, D.O., orthopedic surgeon at Aultman. "My notes are more accurate and significantly faster, and I save nearly an hour of charting each day. During intricate visits with new patients, every detail is captured without pulling my attention from the conversation. I'm more present with patients, and I end each day with nothing forgotten and far less after-hours documentation."

Providers noted that Nabla could match their preferred documentation structure for common conditions and visit types without any vendor setup, something they did not see with other tools evaluated. Clinicians cited examples such as automatically structuring chronic disease documentation or embedding ICD 10 codes directly within the assessment and plan, demonstrating a level of personalization that made documentation faster and more reliable. The system also reminds clinicians of discussion points during complex visits, helping them address every patient issue, and allows each clinician to personalize documentation structure, length, and tone. Providers also indicated it helped them handle acute visits. These features have strengthened trust in the AI and demonstrated how technology can support, rather than replace, clinical judgment.

"Aultman demonstrates how ambient AI can be deeply integrated into everyday practice," said Alex Lebrun, co-founder and CEO of Nabla. "Our collaboration shows that large health systems can move quickly when technology truly meets clinical needs. We're committed to that responsiveness, listening to feedback, refining features, and ensuring that every update makes Nabla even more valuable to the clinicians who rely on it."

