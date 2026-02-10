Nabla Deepens Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Matt Sakumoto as Chief Clinical Product Officer

Appointment marks next phase of growth as Nabla expands clinician-led product strategy grounded in frontline experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla, one of the most widely adopted AI assistants in clinical care, today announced the appointment of Dr. Matt Sakumoto as Chief Clinical Product Officer. A leading clinical informaticist and practicing physician, Dr. Sakumoto joins Nabla at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, reinforcing its commitment to building AI technology grounded in real-world clinical experience.

In his new role, Dr. Sakumoto will lead Nabla's clinical vision for its product roadmap, ensuring the company's AI assistant remains clinically rigorous, intuitive, and indispensable as it scales across clinical workflows. He will also serve as a trusted voice in customer and partner conversations, help guide commercial strategy with frontline insight, and represent Nabla across the broader healthcare and health IT ecosystem.

"As Nabla moves into its next phase of product maturity, where clinical context and workflow nuance matter as much as speed, we need to continue anchoring product decisions in frontline clinical practice," said Delphine Groll, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Nabla. "Dr. Sakumoto brings the lived experience of delivering care, leading clinical informatics, and deploying technology inside complex health systems, making him exactly the kind of leader we need to guide Nabla's next stage of growth. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team at this pivotal moment for the company."

This appointment signals the continued expansion and maturation of Nabla's clinical leadership as the company scales. With both a Chief Medical Officer and now a Chief Clinical Product Officer, Nabla brings more clinical depth to its executive team, underscoring its belief that durable healthcare AI must be shaped by clinicians, for clinicians.

"What excites me most about Nabla is the team's commitment to partnering with clinicians and reimagining clinical workflows in an AI-enabled environment," said Dr. Matt Sakumoto. "Too many AI tools fall short in real-world care delivery. Nabla's speed to execution is unmatched, and I look forward to helping scale that impact across every clinical role and workflow where administrative burden has taken time away from human connection."

Prior to joining Nabla, Dr. Sakumoto held clinical and leadership roles at organizations including Sutter Health, UCSF, and Teladoc Health, where he led initiatives spanning clinical informatics, virtual care delivery, and AI integration within regulated health system environments. He also remains actively involved in shaping the future of healthcare AI through his work with organizations such as the American College of Physicians (ACP), the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), and the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA), contributing to policy discussions, standards development, and industry best practices.

About Nabla

Nabla is on a mission to restore the human connection at the heart of healthcare through industry-leading clinical AI that optimizes clinical and financial workflows. Its assistant helps clinicians generate high-quality notes in seconds through ambient documentation, dictation, and real-time coding support. Nabla integrates with all major EHRs, supports more than 35 languages, and is used across over 150 health systems and provider groups.

The company is evolving into an adaptive agentic platform that supports a wider range of clinical workflows, care settings, and provider roles, empowering clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care.

Nabla was founded by Alex LeBrun (CEO), Delphine Groll (COO), and Martin Raison (CTO). Its leadership includes Dr. Ed Lee, Chief Medical Officer and former CIO of The Permanente Federation. Nabla's advisors include Yann LeCun (Meta) and Tony Fadell (Build Collective). The company has raised $120 million from HV Capital, Highland Europe, Cathay Innovation, and others.

Learn more at www.nabla.com .

