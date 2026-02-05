M Health Fairview Selects Nabla's Combined Ambient AI Assistant and Dictation Solution to Power Next-Generation Clinical Documentation

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla, one of the most widely adopted AI assistants in clinical care, announced that M Health Fairview has selected Nabla's Ambient AI Assistant and Dictation solution for systemwide deployment. M Health Fairview is the first major health system to adopt Nabla's unified platform, signaling a growing shift toward AI solutions that reduce administrative burden while supporting cost-efficient, scalable clinical operations.

M Health Fairview, a health system comprised of more than 10 hospitals and 60 clinics, sought technology that could streamline documentation, support clinician well-being, improve patient care, and align with the organization's need for financially responsible innovation. During a multi-phase evaluation and pilot, clinicians used Nabla within the Epic EHR to capture natural clinician–patient conversations and automatically generate accurate and structured documentation.

"Ambient AI reduces the administrative burden on clinicians so they can focus on what matters most: listening to patients and building meaningful connections," said Rebecca Markowitz, MD, Chief Medical Informatics Officer with M Health Fairview. "By spending less time on screens and more time face-to-face, it helps us move care in a more human-centered direction."

Clinicians participating in the pilot highlighted Nabla's ease of use, responsiveness, and the ability to tailor documentation preferences for different specialties. Leaders emphasized the value of a secure solution that supports both inpatient and outpatient workflows, protects patient privacy, integrates seamlessly with Epic, and reduces reliance on fragmented or duplicative documentation tools.

"M Health Fairview's decision reflects a broader shift toward unified AI platforms that can scale reliably across complex health systems," said Alex Lebrun, CEO and Co-founder of Nabla. "Nabla is the only solution on the market today that combines ambient clinical documentation and advanced dictation in a single, integrated experience - not only replacing the legacy dictation tools clinicians have relied on for years but also delivering a far superior user experience."

Since integration, early clinician feedback at M Health Fairview has highlighted improvements in documentation completeness, workflow efficiency, and overall usability, along with a strong reception across emergency medicine, cardiology, pediatrics, surgery, and inpatient care. These initial results affirm the system's goal of reducing administrative burden while establishing a sustainable and scalable foundation for AI-enabled clinical support.

About Nabla

Nabla is on a mission to restore the human connection at the heart of healthcare through industry-leading clinical AI that optimizes clinical and financial workflows. Its assistant helps clinicians generate high-quality notes in seconds through ambient documentation, dictation, and real-time coding support. Nabla integrates with all major EHRs, supports more than 35 languages, and is used across over 150 health systems and provider groups.

The company is evolving into an adaptive agentic platform that supports a wider range of clinical workflows, care settings, and provider roles, empowering clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care.

Nabla was founded by Alex LeBrun (CEO), Delphine Groll (COO), and Martin Raison (CTO). Its leadership includes Dr. Ed Lee, Chief Medical Officer and former CIO of The Permanente Federation. Nabla's advisors include Yann LeCun (Meta) and Tony Fadell (Build Collective). The company has raised $120 million from HV Capital, Highland Europe, Cathay Innovation, and others.

