Auntie Anne's® Celebrates National Auntie Day with a BOGO Pretzel Offer and Exclusive Little Words Project® Collaboration

America's #1 Auntie Brings Back its BOGO Pretzel Offer Plus a Limited-Edition Charm Bracelet to Honor the Auntie Bond

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's® is putting a heartfelt twist on one of its favorite holidays of the year, National Auntie Day on July 26, to champion those who play a uniquely special role in our lives. From biological aunts to chosen aunties, mentors and lifelong cheerleaders, the brand is rolling out a nationwide celebration of all aunt figures with Buy One, Get One (BOGO) pretzels* and a limited-edition collaboration with the inspirational jewelry brand, Little Words Project®.

Auntie Anne’s® Celebrates National Auntie Day with a Free Pretzel Offer and Exclusive Little Words Project® Collaboration

Auntie Anne's has always been about more than just great-tasting pretzels – it's about creating shareable moments of connection. The brand is inviting everyone to celebrate the "aunties" in their lives – the ones who show up when you need them, listen without judgement and lift you up through life's twists.

Double the Twists, Double the Love: National Auntie Day BOGO

On July 26, Auntie Anne's Rewards members can enjoy a fan-favorite Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel On Us* with any pretzel purchase. Whether you're treating your aunt, go-to mentor, or simply sharing a moment with someone who feels like family, the BOGO offer is a reminder that the best moments are meant to be shared.

Snag a Gift for Your Auntie: Little Words Project Collaboration

Auntie Anne's is taking the celebration one step further with a meaningful collaboration with Little Words Project, the kindness-driven jewelry brand known for its signature word bracelets designed to inspire connection.

Together, the brands have teamed up to create a limited-edition Auntie Anne's x Little Words Project bracelet, featuring a custom pattern inspired by Auntie Anne's iconic colors, crystal glass and acrylic beads and finished with a genuine, gold-plated enamel cast bead.

In-Store Freebie : Fans can snag a complimentary co-branded bracelet with purchase** at select Auntie Anne's store locations on July 26 while supplies last. Participating locations include: Long Island, NY: Roosevelt Field Mall (next to Build-A-Bear) Philadelphia, PA: King of Prussia (Upper Level) Minneapolis, MN: Mall of America (Level 2) Chicago, IL: Woodfield Mall (Upper Level) Atlanta, GA: Perimeter Mall Los Angeles, CA: Century City Tampa, FL: International Plaza Charlotte, NC: Concord Mills (Food Court)

: Fans can snag a complimentary co-branded bracelet with purchase** at select Auntie Anne's store locations on July 26 while supplies last. Participating locations include:

Online Exclusives: For those outside these markets, a limited quantity of bracelets will also be available for purchase online, for $12 for all guests or $10 for loyalty members with code AUNTIEDAY, starting July 20 at https://auntieannesswag.com/ while supplies last.

"National Auntie Day is a natural extension of who we are as a brand," said Nathan Baldwin, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne's. "Aunties play such an important role in bringing people together and making life a little brighter, just like our pretzels. This celebration is about recognizing those relationships and giving people a reason to connect, celebrate and share something they love."

"We are thrilled to partner with Auntie Anne's to celebrate the incredible bond of 'Aunties' everywhere," said Adriana Carrig, Chief Brand Officer and Founder of Little Words Project. "At Little Words Project, our 'Auntie' bracelet has consistently been one of our most loved, fast-selling styles because our community deeply values the unique and supportive role that all aunts play in their lives. Pairing our signature bracelet together with the nostalgia and comfort of America's favorite pretzel brand felt like the perfect way to give our audiences a meaningful way to wear their love on their sleeve."

Pretzel lovers are encouraged to download the Auntie Anne's app and sign up for the free rewards program ahead of July 26 to unlock the BOGO offer* and ensure they don't miss out on this limited-time celebration, plus other offers throughout the year.

*On 7/26/26 Auntie Anne's Rewards Members receive One (1) Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on us with the purchase of any Pretzel Item (Classic Pretzels, Pretzel Nuggets, Mini Pretzel Dogs, and Original Pretzel Dogs) at participating locations. Single Use. Discount applies to item of least value. Excludes taxes & fees. Must redeem in the Auntie Anne's Rewards App. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online and in app orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see check out for details. Void where prohibited.

**On 7/26/26, Auntie Anne's in-store guests receive One (1) Little Words Project x Auntie Anne's bracelet on us with purchase of any item at participating locations while supplies last. One per person. Visit AuntieAnnes.com/newsroom for participating locations. Void where prohibited.

About Auntie Anne's®

Auntie Anne's® was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, select Walmart- locations, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. As of March 29, 2026, there are more than 2,100 locations in 49 states and 28 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering through the Auntie Anne's Rewards app. Join Auntie Anne's rewards for special offers. For more information, visit auntieannes.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Little Words Project®

Little Words Project® is a kindness-driven jewelry brand founded in 2013 by Adriana Carrig — who started the business from her parents' basement with one word and a hope for change. What began as a personal tool to navigate life's hardest moments has grown into a movement of kindness spanning millions of people worldwide. The brand's signature handcrafted word bracelets are designed to be worn, loved, and passed forward — each carrying a unique ID that connects wearers to a global community dedicated to paying kindness forward, one bracelet at a time. Available at littlewordsproject.com, Little Words Project Bead Bar locations, Nordstrom, Disney Parks, and Target nationwide, Little Words Project® believes that just one little word can change everything.

SOURCE Auntie Anne's