Aura Advisory Board Members Announced

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a unified threat protection platform committed to making digital security simple for everyone, has brought together a group of industry and academic thought leaders to help drive Aura's consumer engagement and product development. These advisors bring unparalleled digital expertise and behavioral insights that will help Aura transform the consumer cybersecurity landscape through focused product enhancements that deliver greater end-user value.

"Aura is dedicated to protecting consumers, but to do that effectively, we must innately understand what matters most to our customers," said Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran . "Our advisors bring incredible focus and detail to the customer experience and will help us refine our offerings so we can better meet our customers at their points of need."

To date, four advisors work with Aura's leadership: Business Strategist and CEO Advisor Saj-nicole Joni, Ph.D.; Professor of Marketing Dr. Cait Lamberton, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania; Herbert A. Simon University Professor of Economics and Psychology George Loewenstein, Carnegie Mellon University; and Co-Founder and CEO Imran Khan, Verishop.

Advisors function as thought partners, helping Aura disrupt the increasingly complicated consumer cybersecurity landscape by leveraging their expertise to frame the value proposition of Aura's products, understand consumer preferences and design intuitive customer experiences to drive engagement and retention.

"It's an honor to serve with my fellow advisors at Aura. We bring diverse perspectives and expertise to think big, drive brilliant execution, and help solve business challenges," said Saj-nicole Joni. "Working closely with Hari and the leadership team, our goal is to power possibilities so consumers understand and value the importance of personal digital protection."

Saj-nicole Joni



Advisor Saj-nicole Joni is a gifted business strategist and confidential CEO advisor, speaker, and author who works with top leaders and boards to solve their most high stakes challenges. CEO of Cambridge International Group, Joni brings over 25 years of executive and board of director experience combining her expertise as strategist, professor and teacher. Joni served as a senior executive at CSC Index and Microsoft, where she distinguished herself in global strategy, finance and organizational leadership. This broad experience, combined with her deep intellect, makes her an unparalleled thinking partner.

In addition to her vast experience on public, private and non-profit boards, Joni has served on the faculties of MIT, Carnegie-Mellon, and Wellesley College, and as Fellow at Harvard's Center for Public Leadership. She currently serves on the advisory boards of The NPD Group, Inc., a market research company, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Health.

Cait Lamberton

Dr. Cait Lamberton is an Alberto I. Duran Presidential Distinguished Professor and professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Her research has spanned a wide range, from decision-making to social influences in consumer behavior. This work has been published in the Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Marketing, Journal of Consumer Psychology, Journal of Public Policy & Marketing, Journal of the Association for Consumer Research, and Management Science.

Dr. Lamberton has provided consulting services across a range of industries, working with major clients in the consumer packaged goods, financial services, and marketing research domains. She has also been retained as a consultant by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor and has taught applied behavioral economics and consumer behavior at the undergraduate, MBA, doctoral and executive levels.

George Loewenstein

Advisor George Loewenstein is the Herbert A. Simon University Professor of Economics and Psychology at Carnegie Mellon University and holds positions at the BRIQ Institute in Bonn, Germany and the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsø. He received his Ph.D. from Yale University and has held positions at the University of Chicago, the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, Russell Sage Foundation, the Institute for Advanced Study (Wissenschaftskolleg) in Berlin and the London School of Economics.

Loewenstein is one of the founders of the fields of behavioral economics and neuroeconomics. His research focuses on applications of psychology to economics, with specific interests in such areas as privacy, the role of emotion in decision-making, and diverse aspects of public policy.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Verishop, a new e-commerce company with the mission to bring online shopping back to life. By merging industry-leading tech and retail, Verishop aims to be nimble and innovative in creating an ever-evolving shopping destination that both shoppers and brands can count on.

Prior to co-founding Verishop, Imran served as Snap Inc.'s chief strategy officer, where he oversaw the company's corporate strategy, revenue generation, business operations and partnerships. Under his leadership, Snap's annual revenue run rate increased from zero to $1.6 billion in less than four years.

Previously, Imran was a managing director and head of global internet investment banking at Credit Suisse where he advised on more than $45 billion worth of internet M&A and financing transactions. Before joining Credit Suisse, Imran held the role of managing director and head of global internet research at JPMorgan Chase. He's a graduate of the University of Denver where he earned a B.S.B.A. in finance and economics.

