Aura and Blue Star Families Celebrate Military Families Month with Screen-Free Event During Secretaries' Cup at Fenway Park

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading AI-powered online safety solution, and the Blue Star Families New England chapter, the nation's largest military family support organization, will host an unforgettable event to celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month during the Secretaries' Cup football game on November 15 at Fenway Park. As the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Coast Guard Academy face off, military children and their families will trade screen time for a VIP experience. Participants will check their phones at the door as families learn about the unique digital challenges of military life.

"Military families experience constant change and long separations, and while technology helps bridge that distance, it can also get in the way of being truly present," said Kristin Covi, Chief Marketing Officer at Aura and Blue Star Families New England Board Member. "This activation gives families the opportunity to unplug, have fun and remember that real connection happens offline."

"We're excited to partner with Aura to bring families together while enjoying this historic matchup at Fenway," said Jeffrey Chin, Executive Director of Blue Star Families of New England. "In today's world, where technology is such a constant presence, it's more important than ever to create intentional moments for families to connect face-to-face and model healthy digital habits. This event reflects the heart of our collaboration with Aura — helping military families stay safe online and encouraging positive relationships with technology."

In partnership with Blue Star Families, Aura continues to pursue its mission to enable military families to stay safe and thrive in today's connected world. As families navigate an increasingly digital life, Aura remains committed to helping military households find balance — providing tools that promote digital wellbeing, safer online experiences and healthier tech habits for every stage of family life.

For more information about Aura's support for military families and resources to help parents raise kids confidently in a technology-forward world, see aura.com/military-families .

About Aura

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying and tech-driven mental health risks — Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at Aura.com .

About Blue Star Families New England

Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A "blue star family" is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, Reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts.

Launched in July of 2022, the New England Chapter serves approximately 604,000+ active duty, Reserve, and Guard service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and veterans in the area.. For more information, go to bluestarfam.org .

SOURCE Aura