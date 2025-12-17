Aura Finds Violence is Sweeping Kids' Digital Worlds Across Apps, Content and Chatbots

As life online becomes a key "third space," AI is a companion for kids as young as 11, with new insights showing violence, sexual role-play and graphic videos are widespread

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading AI-powered online safety platform for families, today unveiled a new report — The State of the Youth 2025: Coming of Age in a Fully Connected World . These findings draw on clinical analysis of behaviors observed through Aura Parents , Aura's app for monitoring children's digital safety and wellbeing, alongside Talker Research surveying 2,000 U.S. parents and their internet-connected children aged 8 to 17. They highlight the impact of an "always-on" world on kids and teens — one that exposes them to adult themes far earlier than ever before and drives family friction.

Here are the report's top findings:

Violence has entered the chat (source: Aura device data):

AI is the new imaginary friend: Kids use it for companionship 42% of the time, with just over a third of chats turning violent — and half of those violent conversations include sexual roleplay.

Kids use it for companionship 42% of the time, with just over a third of chats turning violent — and half of those violent conversations include sexual roleplay. Violence powers engagement: Users discussing violent topics with companion AI apps write 1,000+ words per day, more than any other theme.

According to kids, they see violent content a lot: 59% have seen at least one violent video this year, with 36% seeing multiple, most often on YouTube, followed by TikTok. (Source: Talker Research).

AI is fast-tracking childhood (source: Aura device data):

Violent chat starts young: When AI is used for companionship among 11-year-olds, 44% conversations with AI companions involve violence — higher than any other age group.

When AI is used for companionship among 11-year-olds, 44% conversations with AI companions involve violence — higher than any other age group. Today's tweens redefine "the talk": Conversations focused on sexual or romantic roleplay peak at age 13 (63% of conversations).

According to parents, 86% agree that children are growing up faster than previous generations, with 34% saying kids start acting like teenagers at 11–12 years old. (Source: Talker Research).

Kids can't unsubscribe from digital stress (source: Aura device data):

The hidden cost of being connected: For 13–17-year-olds, more time on social media means more digital stress — the everyday pressure kids feel from near constant connectivity is comprised of five key components: approval anxiety, availability stress, connection overload, FOMO and online vigilance. (Hall et al. (2021). Psychological Assessment 33: 230–242).

For 13–17-year-olds, more time on social media means more digital stress — the everyday pressure kids feel from near constant connectivity is comprised of five key components: approval anxiety, availability stress, connection overload, FOMO and online vigilance. (Hall et al. (2021). Psychological Assessment 33: 230–242). Pre-teen peaks: Social media stress hits hardest for ages 8–12, who report nearly 40% more digital stress than peers who don't use social media.

According to parents, nearly half believe tech is negatively shaping kids' emotions, and they say girls are affected almost twice as often as boys — 51% compared with 36%. (Source: Talker Research).

Life online bleeds into IRL family feuds (source: Talker Research):

Kitchen table tension: Nine in ten parents say they argue with their kids over screen time, more than over chores or homework. 59% say taking away devices almost always leads to conflict.

Nine in ten parents say they argue with their kids over screen time, more than over chores or homework. 59% say taking away devices almost always leads to conflict. Do as I say, not as I do: 57% of parents admit using their phones more than their kids, even while limiting their kids' screen time — and 62% of kids wish they could take away their parents' devices.

Advice from the experts at Aura, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Kollins : "Digital life is tough for families, and the gap between kids and parents only adds tension at home as childhood seems to speed by. We're really concerned about how common sexually violent AI conversations are, but what's even more surprising is how early this starts. Kids are learning about very sensitive topics from chatbots with no guardrails or guidance for what's developmentally or ethically appropriate. To really understand today's kids, families need open conversations, clearer boundaries and ways to build healthier digital habits together."

For a deeper look at how families are navigating violent content, digital stress and tech use conflicts, read the full report at aura.com/reports/state-of-the-youth-2025 . Families can also find tips, resources, and support at aura.com/parents .

Select data from this report will be submitted for peer review by Aura's research team. To partner with us, contact Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Kollins at [email protected] .

Methodology:

Data for this report derives from three primary sources. The first is Aura's commercial data from over 3,000 children aged 5–17, representing more than 42,000 days of activity, which was analyzed to examine AI engagement and thematic content. The second source is survey and behavioral data from more than 500 participants in Aura's ongoing TECHWISE study . The third source comes from Talker Research findings, surveying 2,000 American parents of kids aged 8 to 17 and their kids, who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Aura and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25, 2025.

About Aura:

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com .

