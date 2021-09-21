Aura and Blue Star Families Team Up to Protect Our Nation's Military Community from Digital Crime

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a leading provider of all-in-one digital security solutions for consumers, today announced a partnership with Blue Star Families , the nation's largest military family support organization. Aura will partner with Blue Star Families and its network of more than 1.5 million military family members to reduce the risk of digital crime and financial fraud within the military community to enable families to easily identify and resolve instances of fraud, identity theft or other cyber threats.

Blue Star Families offers resources and programs that help build stronger communities around military families and address the unique needs of their community, including digital security. According to the FTC, active duty service members and their families are up to three times more frequently victims of cyber attacks than other U.S. adults, resulting in more than 65,000 fraud cases that cost military families $122 million in 2020 alone.

"There are certain activities that can make anyone more vulnerable to digital crime, such as moving homes, infrequently checking accounts and travelling overseas," said Aura CEO Hari Ravichandran. "But for active duty service members, these are common and frequent behaviors that make actively monitoring and protecting one's personal security challenging and often overwhelming. Through our partnership with Blue Star Families, Aura will work to reverse the disproportionate impact of digital crime and financial fraud on active-duty military, Veterans and their families and help protect the people who protect all of us everyday."

By providing Blue Star Families' membership with informative, actionable education around digital safety and complimentary access to Aura's simple, all-in-one digital security app in honor of Veterans' Day on November 11, Aura aims to promote peace of mind that military families will always be protected.

Aura's nationwide employee base will also have the opportunity to volunteer in their local communities in support of neighboring military families, as well as to share their professional expertise with the Blue Star Families organization and its teams.

"We're thrilled to partner with Aura to help protect our active-duty service members, Veterans and their families from digital threats," said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. "With Aura, they can simply secure everything they need to do online so they can protect everything they care about offline."

Already trusted by millions, Aura's simple, all-in-one app provides proactive digital security that alerts users to potential threats and helps resolve any issues. Aura simplifies digital security - helping to alleviate the burden on service members and their families - all backed by an experienced team of customer service professionals and a $1 million insurance policy for every customer to cover any losses from identity theft and fraud.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

SOURCE Aura