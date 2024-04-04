Aura and Boston Red Sox Partner to Unveil Aura Pavilion at Fenway Park: A Reimagined Fan Experience

As the naming rights partner of the Pavilion Level at Fenway Park, Aura will unveil the Aura Pavilion, a refreshed premium area that houses the Aura Club, twelve suites and 1,500 seats across the fourth and fifth levels of the ballpark.

Fans and season ticket holders who purchase Aura Pavilion tickets will have access to the Aura Club, a premium seating and dining space located behind home plate. On game days, Aura Pavilion guests can enjoy in-seat service for ballpark food and beverages, a buffet with themed items, an à la carte menu featuring the signature Aura Burger, and classic fan favorites such as a New England Lobster Roll, alongside two full-service bars. On non-game days, the Aura Club will be available for various types of events and receptions, welcoming up to 450 guests.

"Both rooted in Boston and our city's vibrant spirit, Aura and the Red Sox share a common goal: safely connecting families who call Boston home," said CEO of Aura, Hari Ravichandran. "As the official Family Online Safety Partner of the Boston Red Sox, Aura is excited to promote a simple, all-in-one solution to online threats for families in Boston."

In addition to naming rights of the Pavilion Level at Fenway Park, the multi-year partnership will introduce Aura as the "Official Family Online Safety Partner of the Boston Red Sox," seamlessly integrating the Aura brand with the ballpark's iconic history through outer and inner signage. Additionally, Aura is launching an integrated marketing campaign to support the effort, inclusive of in-park activations, radio advertisements, TV spots, online video, social activations, and billboards throughout Boston.

"We are pleased to partner with Aura, the official online safety partner of the Boston Red Sox," said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "As a Boston-based company with a shared goal of bringing families together, this partnership reinforces our commitment to ensuring our fans have a safe and enjoyable experience, whether they are taking in a game at Fenway Park or connecting with family online."

To discover more about this pitch-perfect partnership and Aura's mission to foster safer and closer connections for families, visit aura.com/redsox .

