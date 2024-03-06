Aura Awarded on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2024 List

BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the first truly intelligent safety solution for families, has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024. The list honors the top 500 companies, based on their employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

The America's Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines best-performing startups as employers through defined KPIs. Companies considered in the evaluation must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure. This list serves as a guide to help potential candidates find innovative and stable startups to work for.

"Aura's commitment to making the internet safer for all goes in tandem with the commitment to creating engaged employees. Fostering a nurturing work environment is a catalyst for innovation, which fuels a successful business," said Aura Founder and CEO, Hari Ravichandran. "I'm thrilled that Aura has been recognized on the Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024."

Aura's People Experience team has curated an environment where employees feel genuinely cared for, inspiring them to work diligently towards the company's success and growth. By providing employees with the tools they need through inclusive activations, unity building events, and programs aimed at developing leadership and enhancing skills, the growth of Aura and its employees is limitless.

The awards list was published on March 5th, 2024, and can be viewed on Forbes' website here .

ABOUT AURA

Aura is the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online. With an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that continuously adapts to evolving online risks1, Aura mitigates threats before they become real problems. By focusing on preventative protection – automatically updating breached passwords found on the dark web, auto-blocking call and SMS scams, and alerting parents to cyberbullying and online predators – Aura puts families a step ahead of cybercriminals for the first time. To learn more, visit www.aura.com .

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 42 licensed local editions in 68 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

1 Not all features use AI capabilities.

