Aura Announces Additions to Identity Protection Leadership Team

The expanded management team brings key industry expertise that will enable Aura Identity Guard to accelerate growth in these strategic Business-to-Business (B2B) verticals. "Gerry and Eric are renowned industry leaders who will enable Aura to expand our distribution channels for Identity Guard and deliver value to our partners," said Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran . "I'm delighted to welcome them to the Aura team!"

Eric Healy, General Manager – Channel Partnerships

An experienced growth innovator, Eric Healy will lead the sales and partner management practices for Identity Guard, working in tandem with marketing and product development to drive growth to ensure high impact results by refining core offerings, attracting new business and strengthening relationships with existing partners.

"Eric has a history of driving results for clients, shareholders, and customers," said Aura Identity Guard Operations Partner Hamed Saeed. "His breadth of experience, combined with his ability to navigate marketplace trends and behaviors will allow Aura to continue delivering exceptional product and service offerings to our partners."

Prior to joining Aura, Healy was chief executive officer of NorthOut, a Boston-based technology services firm. He was also the president and board member of MyWebGrocer and served as chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe-owned Rosetta, a premier customer engagement agency providing brands solutions to deepen their consumer relationships leveraging technology, marketing, and personalized content.

Healy holds dual Master of Science degrees in marketing and management from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He is a member of and participant in many leading marketing and venture organizations including the American Marketing Association, the Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange, the New England Venture Capital Association and New England Venture Network.

Gerry Baldwin, General Manager – Employee Benefits



As head of the Aura Identity Guard EB team, Gerry Baldwin will focus on partnering with benefits brokers and employers in order to provide valuable identity protection services as a voluntary benefit to employees.



Baldwin's most recent role was general manager of the Employer division at Benefitfocus, a provider of cloud-based benefits software solutions for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. He also held multiple positions at Equifax, the consumer credit reporting agency where his responsibility included leading client services, sales operations and enablement, as well as the healthcare business. An entrepreneur, Baldwin founded the technology company eThority, which provided analytical software for human resources, healthcare, academia and other industries. The company was acquired by Equifax in 2011.

"Gerry is a proven leader in the EB channel," said Saeed. "We're excited to leverage his deep expertise in the benefits market to grow our business and provide our identity theft protection services to companies and employees everywhere."

Baldwin earned a Bachelor of Science from Clemson University in computer engineering.



For more information about Aura, visit www.auracompany.com/about.

ABOUT AURA

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection products such as Identity Guard and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by more than 1 million customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit: www.auracompany.com.

