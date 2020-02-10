Aura Announces New Chief Financial Officer

The new addition to the company's executive leadership team brings with him nearly 30 years of financial experience with a combination of private and public technology companies in a variety of industries including cyber security, healthcare, and financial services. With a long history of lending capacity expansion, customer base growth and effective business model conversions, Porter will work to ensure Aura's financial health through strategic planning and management of the company's financial actions.

"Will is a well-regarded financial industry leader with expertise managing financial functions within the technology sector for companies both small and large," said Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "I'm delighted to welcome him to the Aura team as we work toward our vision of becoming the premier unified threat protection platform."



Prior to joining Aura, Porter was Chief Financial Officer of ObserveIT (acquired by Proofpoint), BlueTarp Financial (acquired by Capital One), and Signiant, Inc., managing the financial functions at each company, among other capacities.



"I am thrilled to join Aura and this impressive leadership team with a history of growing great companies," said Porter. "Aura is already well-positioned for success and I'm excited to be part of the journey."



Porter holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he graduated from the Isenberg School of Management.



