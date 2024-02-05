Aura Appoints Ravi Narula as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned private and public company executive brings strong financial and industry-specific expertise

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the first truly intelligent family safety solution, today announced the appointment of Ravi Narula to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Narula will report to Hari Ravichandran, Aura's Chief Executive Officer, and among other responsibilities, will  oversee the company's worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting, business analytics, reporting and investor relations functions, thereby helping drive revenue growth and creating leverage.

Ravi Narula
"Ravi is a highly experienced technology services CFO with a proven track record of financial and operational success in a complex and quickly evolving industry," said Ravichandran. "We are pleased to welcome him to Aura and confident he will help us achieve our goals as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth."

Narula brings extensive executive-level expertise from his previous CFO experience at Certinia, a platform for enterprise resource planning, where he helped drive significant business transformation resulting in large improvements of its top and bottom-line and eventually leading to a successful exit, thereby returning significant value to its shareholders. Prior to his role at Certina, Narula was the CFO at Ooma, Inc., where he led Ooma's initial public offering (IPO) in 2015. Additionally, Narula was a driving force in both BigBand Networks and Gigamon IPOs. Throughout the past 20 years Narula has built world class teams to help drive revenue growth and gross margin improvements to improve key business metrics and Aura is excited to have him on-board to bring his expertise through our next phase of growth.

ABOUT RAVI NARULA
Ravi Narula joins Aura from Certinia, a multinational technology company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for accounting & finance, revenue operations as well as IT & security. Narula's executive experience in finance and operations, and helping drive growth in both domestic and international markets.

Based on his achievements, Narula was recognized as one of the top 25 CFOs in San Francisco in 2023 by Finance and Investing.

Narula holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Garhwal, India and completed the CFO Leadership Program from Stanford's Graduate School of Business. He also holds CA designations from both India and Canada, and holds the CPA (inactive) designation in the United States. Beyond his corporate commitments, Ravi is dedicated to supporting underprivileged children and serves on the Board of ChildFund International.

ABOUT AURA
Aura is the first truly intelligent safety solution, protecting everything your family does online. With an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that continuously adapts to evolving online risks1Aura mitigates threats before they become real problems. By focusing on preventative protection – leveraging our #1 rated identity protection services, automatically updating breached passwords found on the dark web, auto-blocking call and SMS scams, and alerting parents to cyberbullying and online predators – Aura puts families a step ahead of cybercriminals for the first time. To learn more, visit www.aura.com.

1 Not all features use AI capabilities.

