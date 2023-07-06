Aura Joins Leading Tech Trade Association ITI, Continuing Commitment to Advancing Online Safety for All

Aura

06 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Aura will work with ITI to advance responsible AI, data privacy, support the next generation of STEM talent and protect Americans' digital lives.

BOSTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aura, the leader in intelligent safety, announced it is joining the global tech trade association ITI (Information Technology Industry Council), which represents leading tech companies in the world. As a member of ITI, Aura will collaboratively advocate for policies and regulations that protect consumers and advance the innovation of Aura's proactive, protective, intelligent safety solutions for families.

"Online crime is a $10 billion dollar national crisis that impacts people from all walks of life, every single day, and Aura is committed to reducing those losses and protecting consumers from online crime," said Hari Ravichandran, Founder and CEO of Aura. "Joining ITI will allow Aura to pursue this mission at an even greater scale, with more collaboration from industry peers and policymakers who can help drive action."

As a member of ITI, Aura will support industry and policy-driven initiatives focused on advancing cybersecurity standards and privacy protection, creating an environment where emerging artificial intelligence technology can thrive responsibly and investing in the next generation of diverse STEM workforce talent, among other issues.

"ITI is thrilled to have Aura join our global membership," said ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman. "In our increasingly digital world, online security and information safeguarding are critical in protecting internet users in every corner of our globe. We look forward to supporting Aura's commitment to driving bold policies that advance cybersecurity, artificial intelligence innovation, privacy protection, and other crucial tech issues."

This announcement follows the release of the company's first-ever 2022 Aura Cares Report, which illustrates Aura's progress in establishing ESG plans, environmental sustainability initiatives and creating positive societal, community and industry change. 

You can see all of ITI's dynamic members here.

About Aura
Aura, the leader in intelligent safety, provides all-in-one digital protection. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com.

About ITI 
The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) is the premier global advocate for technology, representing the world's most innovative companies. Founded in 1916, ITI is an international trade association with a team of professionals on four continents. We promote public policies and industry standards that advance competition and innovation worldwide. Our diverse membership and expert staff provide policymakers the broadest perspective and thought leadership from technology, hardware, software, services, and related industries. Visit www.itic.org to learn more. Follow ITI on Twitter for the latest updates.

