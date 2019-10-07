Aura Launches New Smart Photo Frame Collections

"Every family wants to remember the good times and share life's precious moments," said Abdur Chowdhury, CEO and Co-Founder of Aura Frames. "With our new Mason and Sawyer collections, we've expanded our product solution to share elegant, high design frames that are within reach of a wide spectrum of families."

Available at $199 and $299 respectively, the Mason and Sawyer Collections boast new innovative technologies including hi-resolution, crisp clear screens that automatically adjust brightness and a touchbar that allows you to easily scroll through photos. Released in time for the holidays, the gift-buying feature offers a clever way to add photos remotely to the frame before it arrives to your loved ones doorstep.

Specific collection highlights include:

Mason Collection: The Mason Collection is seemingly carved from stone with a freestanding design that is perfectly balanced and refreshingly simple. Currently available in Graphite, the frame features a granular finish with a subtle sheen reminiscent of its namesake.

Sawyer Collection: This high design collection meets natural materials in a contemporary take on the classic frame. The Sawyer is offered in two colors: Mica, which has undertones of champagne and rose shimmer across the surface of the metallic frame and is accentuated by its satin finish, and Shale, a textured surface, finished in a deep midnight blue for a matte effect.

In addition to these collections, Aura Frames will share two software updates to the app:

Alexa and Google Integration: Connecting the Aura frame with these popular voice assistants allows you to control your frame and view various photos with commands to see the next picture, switch between multiple Aura Frames and learn where and when the photo was taken. E.g. "Alexa, show me photos from my trip to Hawaii ."

"We're perfecting our AI algorithm to make photo sharing and selection seamless, allowing families to stay connected in a much more intimate way than other apps and social media," Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Aura Frames. "Our software is at the heart of the Aura experience."

In addition to the Mason and Sawyer frames, Aura has just launched Aura Analog, a premium monthly photo print subscription service. Learn more about the Mason and Sawyer frames and the Analog subscription service at https://auraframes.com.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's digital and physical frames will fundamentally change the way you experience memories by magically gathering photos that you care about from your family and displaying them in beautiful frames. For more information, visit https://auraframes.com.

ABOUT OUR FOUNDERS

Abdur Chowdhury , CEO & Co-Founder, and Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Aura Frames, first met at Summize where they created the platform's search function that led to the proliferation of the hashtag and trending. Together, they went on to found Aura Frames where they are using their technology backgrounds and passion for sharing good memories to revolutionize how photos are being shared. Follow @Abdur and @EJ on Twitter.

