Aura Launches Premium Print Photo Subscription Service with Aura Analog

"After hearing from our Aura community, we learned that in addition to digital pictures many families still value physical photos, but they don't always have the time to print photos," said Abdur Chowdhury, CEO and Co-Founder of Aura Frames. "We created our Aura Analog subscription service to give family members one more way to share special memories and stay connected."

For $7.99 each month, the Aura Analog service allows subscribers to select five photos from their phones and send them for print and delivery via the Aura Frames app. Released in time for the holidays, the Aura Analog subscription service is the perfect gift for family members and loves ones who live both near and far away. It provides them with the opportunity to gift the frame to a recipient and surprise them with new photos each month or let the recipient choose their own prints.

Aura Analog features include:

From Phone to Frame: All of your photos automatically sync with the Aura app so you can select your favorite pictures for print. Can't decide? Aura's smart suggestions can find the best shots. It's also easy to invite the whole family to share photos from anywhere in the world. Simply enter a phone number or email to send a custom invite to your Analog frame. The app is compatible with iOS and Android.

Beautiful Premium Prints: With high-quality stock and light-resistant gloss UV coating, Analog prints capture your special moments and present them perfectly. Each 5x7 print includes the photographer, date, and location on the back-- helping bring those memories back to life.

Hand-Finished Modern Frame: Carved from clean, white stone, the Aura Analog frame can rotate for both landscape or portrait photo display. The frame's built-in storage can hold a full year's worth of photos (60 prints)— making pictures more visible and easily accessible while also reducing household clutter.

"There is something magical about holding a print photo that brings you back to a great experience or special place," said Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Aura Frames. "With Aura Analog, we've built out our Aura app to deliver print photos that keep these special moments fresh in our minds."

In addition to the Aura Analog, Aura has just launched two new digital frame collections, the Mason and Sawyer . Learn more about the Analog subscription service and the Mason and Sawyer frames at https://auraframes.com.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's digital and physical frames will fundamentally change the way you experience memories by magically gathering photos that you care about from your family and displaying them in beautiful frames. For more information, visit https://auraframes.com .

ABOUT OUR FOUNDERS

Abdur Chowdhury , CEO & Co-Founder, and Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Aura Frames, first met at Summize where they created the platform's search function that led to the proliferation of the hashtag and trending. Together, they went on to found Aura Frames where they are using their technology backgrounds and passion for sharing good memories to revolutionize how photos are being shared. Follow @Abdur and @EJ on Twitter.

