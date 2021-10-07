Aura Names Damien Atkins as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Atkins, an award winning business and seasoned legal executive, brings experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities regulation, ethics and compliance, government investigations and privacy matters. He has an extensive background in advising on diverse and complicated issues, complex legal and policy matters, and high-stakes matters.

"Aura is entering its next phase of growth, which brings a new set of complex legal and regulatory challenges," said Hari Ravichandran, founder & CEO of Aura. "Damien has the ability to lead us through the challenges that come with being both a rapidly growing business and leader in digital security."

Prior to WilmerHale, Atkins was the senior vice president and general counsel at The Hershey Company, where he led the legal, corporate secretary, government relations, compliance and corporate security functions. He also served as general counsel and corporate secretary for the Panasonic Corporation of North America, as well as senior vice president, deputy general counsel - corporate and chief compliance officer at AOL. He began his legal career as a corporate lawyer with Chadbourne & Parke LLP.

Atkins graduated from New York University School of Law and has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Stanford University.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

Media Contact:

Eva Dudzik

[email protected]

908-642-8581



SOURCE Aura

Related Links

https://www.aura.com/

