Aura Parents Earns Common Sense Privacy Seal for Helping Families Stay Safe Online

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Parents, the kids' online safety and wellbeing app from Aura, has been recognized for its commitment to protecting family data by earning the prestigious Common Sense Privacy Seal. As part of an exclusive group of companies— fewer than 10% of those evaluated— Aura Parents has demonstrated that it meets rigorous privacy standards and goes beyond baseline compliance.

Aura Parents helps families raise kids who thrive both online and offline by giving parents meaningful visibility into their children's digital lives. Trusted by thousands of families and built in collaboration with child psychologists and digital safety experts, the app combines traditional parental controls— such as content blocking, screen time limits, and Pause the Internet®— with advanced safety and wellbeing features, including insights into how screen time impacts wellbeing through its newly launched Digital Wellbeing Score, tone analysis of social media interactions, and alerts about high-risk AI chatbot apps.

At a time when parents are increasingly concerned about how technology affects their children, Common Sense Privacy developed its seal to help families easily identify products that prioritize data protection. This designation signifies that Aura Parents has exceeded regulatory requirements by adopting industry-leading privacy practices.

To earn the Common Sense Privacy Seal, Aura Parents underwent a comprehensive evaluation and will undergo ongoing quarterly monitoring with annual policy updates. This rigorous process ensures that certified companies continue to meet evolving privacy standards.

"At Aura, our mission is to deliver AI-powered protection that empowers people of all ages to thrive in an increasingly connected world," said Aura Founder and CEO, Hari Ravichandran. "Parents today aren't just trying to limit screen time, they're trying to raise healthy, safe, balanced kids in a fast-changing digital world. That's hard without visibility into what their kids are seeing or how it's affecting them. With Aura Parents, families get both the insights and the guidance they need to stay ahead of risks. Privacy and trust are foundational to everything we build, and earning the Common Sense Privacy Seal reinforces that commitment."

With growing scrutiny around digital privacy, the Common Sense Privacy Seal serves as a trusted indicator for families seeking products that safeguard both their children and their personal data.

For more information about Aura Parent's privacy policies and practices, visit: https://www.aura.com/legal/privacy-policy.

About Aura:

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com.

Common Sense Media

Common Sense Media is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the research-backed information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the age of apps, algorithms, and AI. We rate, educate, and advocate to protect and prepare kids online. Our ratings, research, and resources reach more than 150 million users globally, over 1.4 million educators, and more than 100,000 schools worldwide every year. Learn more at commonsense.org.

About Common Sense Privacy:

Common Sense Privacy provides privacy compliance software that helps businesses of all sizes navigate complex data privacy requirements and demonstrate trust. Its AI-powered platform makes rigorous privacy assessment faster and more accessible. The Common Sense Privacy Seal recognizes companies that meet the highest privacy standards with a trusted, independent mark of accountability. Built on Common Sense Media's two decades of privacy research that has informed policy and protected families online, Common Sense Privacy sets the standard for privacy in the AI era. Learn more at www.commonsenseprivacy.net.

SOURCE Aura