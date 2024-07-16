Auria Announces Appointment of QiuMing Yang as President and CEO as Brian Pour Steps Down

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auria, a leading supplier of highly engineered systems for automotive acoustics, textiles and cargo management for gas and electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of QiuMing Yang [CHOO-ming Yahng] as the new president and CEO, effective July 22, 2024. Yang succeeds Brian Pour, who is stepping down after leading the business for the past seven years since its inception.

QiuMing Yang, president and CEO, Auria, effective July 22, 2024

Yang has served as Auria's executive vice president and managing director for Asia/RSA operations since the company's formation in 2017, in which time he has expanded the company's customer base, while adding five new manufacturing facilities in the region. Yang will be based in the company's operational headquarters in Southfield.

"We are fully confident that Qiuming Yang's thorough understanding of the business and his impressive career achievements make him ideally suited to seamlessly transition to the president and CEO role. We congratulate Yang on this well-deserved appointment!" said Board Chairman, Zhijun Lu.

Yang said, "I am honored for the opportunity to lead this great company and our talented employees. It has been a privilege to work alongside Brian, and I am excited to continue building upon the foundation and momentum established under his leadership. As we continue driving towards our ambitious financial targets and sustainability standards, I know that the future is bright for Auria!"

Pour said, "Auria has been an important part of my life over the last 7 years. I am filled with pride for what we, as a team, have achieved together. Together, we have transformed Auria from a startup joint venture to a global leader in automotive soft trim and acoustic systems. I've worked closely with Yang for 20 years at Auria and its legacy companies and have complete trust and confidence that Auria will continue to build on its success and thrive under his leadership."

Lu said, "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we would like to thank Brian for his exceptional leadership and the invaluable impact he made on Auria. He was instrumental in building Auria into the company that it is today and setting the organization on a path for continued success. We wish him much success in his future endeavors."

A full biography of QiuMing Yang is available on Auria's website.

Auria is a leader in highly engineered systems for automotive acoustics, flooring, headliners, trim and cargo management. We stand ready to provide innovative, lightweight and sustainable solutions that help make today's vehicles quieter, durable and more comfortable, while minimizing environmental impact.

