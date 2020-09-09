Aurigo Software Announces Masterworks 2021, the Next Generation Capital Planning and Program Management Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced the latest release of its flagship Masterworks Cloud solution. Masterworks 2021 delivers a new and intuitive user interface, intelligent business insights leveraging AI and ML technology, enhanced security authentication, improved mobile application, and new collaboration tools. Masterworks 2021 is the first of many future releases that introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Sentiment Analysis capabilities that drive better decision making.

Capital project owners and contractors are adopting cloud and mobile software solutions to enable teams to collaborate remotely. Technology has become mission-critical for capital project owners and contractors to succeed in delivering programs on-time and on-budget. Masterworks 2021 addresses the demands of owners, delivering a new UI with intuitive navigation, integrated collaboration tools, enhanced security, and authentication. Version 2021 also introduces Sentiment Analysis which allows owners to gain a greater understanding of each project and where hidden risk lie beyond the numbers on a report.

"Listening to our customers was the genesis of Masterworks 2021. As the industry starts to rapidly adopt software to plan, design, and execute their infrastructure projects more efficiently, they are finding that the mere collation of data and automation of manual processes is not enough to improve the decision-making process," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software. "Reports are a mere reflection of project data and help users analyze the data, but that is it. Masterworks 2021 is the first to bring sentiment analyses to programs, delivering owners a more comprehensive view of what is really going on with each project. Over the next year, we will be introducing more capabilities in Masterworks that will harness AI and ML technology across the entire project lifecycle."

Masterworks 2021, available today, includes:

New look and feel that delivers an ultramodern interface and navigation schema for increased efficiency when working in the product.

Mobile-friendly applications that make it easy to view and update information – in real time – from any job site or on-the-go.

Improved collaboration with Zoom video conferencing integrated directly into Masterworks 2021.

Enhanced security options delivering industry authentication mechanisms to offer secure, best-practice user management capabilities.

Sentiment Analysis of all project report comments, issues, and risks, leveraging AI, and natural language processing (NLP) technology, to help project stakeholders get a true pulse on the project health.

Public agency and private project owners across North America are using the Aurigo Masterworks Cloud platform to plan, build, and maintain capital assets, infrastructure, and facilities safely and efficiently. Using Aurigo, customers can reduce costs, plan with confidence, and maximize the impact of every project dollar.

Learn more about the newest capabilities available in the Masterworks 2021 release.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium, and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and mid-size cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 150 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

