Aurigo Software Appoints Former Head of Montana DOT to Lead Transportation Strategy

Tooley led Montana's DOT for 8 years, being appointed by Governor Steve Bullock and confirmed by the Montana Senate in 2013. He served in that role until the end of Governor Bullock's term in 2020. During his tenure, transportation safety was a major focus for the DOT and the state reduced serious injury and fatal crashes by 35% under his leadership. Another interest of Tooley's is the modernization of DOT internal infrastructure, making transportation programs more efficient and effective.

"We're excited to welcome Michael to our growing leadership team," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Michael understands the opportunities and challenges our customers will face as the United States prepares for a massive investment in its infrastructure over the next several years. Michael's strong background in public safety, coupled with over 8 years of experience leading Montana DOT, will be invaluable to sharpening our strategy to help America build back better – with industry-proven enterprise cloud software."

Tooley brings decades of public sector leadership to a team already bolstered by several prominent new hires over the past year. Prior to his position at the Montana DOT, Tooley ran the state's Highway Patrol division, and has also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve force for many years. He is a graduate of Grand Canyon University and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. In his new role, Tooley will focus on building relationships with executives managing some of the largest capital programs in North America, including at departments of transportation, public works agencies, and water and wastewater authorities.

"Infrastructure agencies need innovative but reliable solutions to help plan, build and maintain their assets safely and efficiently," said Tooley. "Aurigo will continue to act as a trusted advisor to capital program leaders across the country, helping them make better decisions on how to invest their funds and maximize the impact these programs have for their constituents. I'm excited to be part of this journey with Aurigo."

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

