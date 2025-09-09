Aurora and Copeia Launch English Version of Physician Experience Platform (PEP), Expanding Access to Peer-Reviewed Medical Cannabis Case Studies

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, today announced the launch of the English-language version of the Physician Experience Platform (PEP), in collaboration with German healthcare technology leader, Copeia. Developed as a peer-to-peer educational resource for physicians, PEP provides real-world case studies from doctors using medical cannabis as part of patient care.

Copeia Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

"The development of the English PEP marks a major milestone for international physician education in medical cannabis, and Aurora is proud to be at the forefront of this work," says Dr. Stephanie Lunn, Director of Medical & Patient Affairs at Aurora Cannabis. "By opening access to a broader audience of healthcare professionals, we're setting a new standard in peer-led clinical knowledge sharing that we believe will have direct impact on the prescribing of medical cannabis."

The English PEP follows the successful rollout of the German version in early 2024. With more than 130 anonymized case studies available, the platform will give healthcare professionals worldwide access to clinical insights into cannabis-based therapies. Each case includes detailed information such as patient history, treated symptoms, therapeutic outcomes, dosage and product data, and documentation of other therapies before and during the cannabis-based medicine treatment. Healthcare providers can also search for local product recommendations based on those used in similar case studies.

"Physicians have long faced challenges prescribing medical cannabis - even when it may be the best option for a patient - due to its limited integration into established healthcare education and processes. Uncertainty and skepticism remain, underscoring the need for real-world data to enable personalized care and informed prescribing," says Garvin Hirt, CEO of Copeia. "Copeia's patient case registry delivers firsthand experiences from German physicians to a global audience. PEP lets clinicians search and compare case reports using our comprehensive database that makes physicians' experiences visible and actionable."

The expanded PEP will initially be available to physicians in Canada, United Kingdom, Poland, Malta, the Czech Republic, Australia and New Zealand.

The PEP platform is gated by DocCheck login access, ensuring that only verified healthcare professionals can view the content. While the English-language platform will initially be read-only, Aurora and Copeia are expected to roll out a future version that would allow physicians worldwide to upload and share case studies, creating a truly international medical cannabis study database and deepening cross-border clinical collaboration.

Healthcare providers can visit https://copeia.de/pep/en to access the English-language PEP or https://copeia.de/pep for the German version.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

About Copeia

Founded in 2020, Copeia is a German medical informatics-based technology innovator developing AI- and data-driven solutions to optimize cannabis-based care. Its platform and data-rich ecosystem serve as a single touchpoint for understanding, applying, and reporting on cannabis therapies.

After establishing a strong presence and reputation in the German healthcare market, Copeia is now expanding globally. By addressing concrete challenges that affect the medical cannabis ecosystem, Copeia makes cannabis-based therapies more accessible and integrated into patient care. The company empowers patients, supports physicians with evidence-based guidance, and streamlines processes for stakeholders across the healthcare system.

Trusted by patients and healthcare professionals across Germany and validated through peer-reviewed publications, Copeia is driving a secure, smarter and more connected approach to healthcare through radical collaboration.

For more information visit https://www.copeia.info/home-eng or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding the launch of the English version of the Physician Experience Platform (PEP) and anticipated benefits for the Company and industry, including improved access for physicians to clinical insights into cannabis-based therapies and the expected corresponding impact on the prescribing of medical cannabis to patients.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the magnitude and duration of potential new or increased tariffs imposed on goods imported from Canada into the United States; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17, 2025 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.