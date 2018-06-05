Aurora Cannabis to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 7

DATE: Thursday, June 7, 2018

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0618prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights



Aurora Cannabis to Acquire MedReleaf in an all-share transaction valued at approximately C$3.2 billion on a fully diluted, in the money basis.

Launched a new product line called Aurora Frost. This new dried cannabis product line represents the highest potency offering of any Aurora product launched to date at over 35% THC.

. This new dried cannabis product line represents the highest potency offering of any Aurora product launched to date at over 35% THC. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Pedanios GmbH, has signed a collaboration agreement with Heinrich Klenk GmbH & Co. KG ("Klenk"), one of Europe's largest medicinal plant companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Aurora has launched a new cannabis brand in Germany called "Cannabis Klenk" which is produced in Canada , imported by Pedanios, and sold to German pharmacies through Klenk's existing and wide-reaching pharmaceutical wholesale distribution network.

Aurora is acquiring an initial 9.14% ownership interest in CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc, a global leader in the development of dose specific fast dissolving oral thin film wafers that provide a quick release, smoke-free delivery of medical cannabis or other active ingredients.

The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 7, 2018 is made possible by a partnership between KCSA Strategic Communications and VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Aurora

Aurora's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurora Enterprises Inc., is a licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). The Company operates a 55,200 square foot, state-of-the-art production facility in Mountain View County, Alberta, known as "Aurora Mountain", and a second 40,000 square foot high-technology production facility known as "Aurora Vie" in Pointe-Claire, Quebec on Montreal's West Island. In January 2018, Aurora's 800,000 square foot flagship cultivation facility, Aurora Sky, located at the Edmonton International Airport, was licensed. Once at full capacity, Aurora Sky is expected to produce over 100,000 kg per annum of cannabis. Aurora is completing a facility in Lachute, Quebec utilizing its wholly owned subsidiary Aurora Larssen Projects Inc.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. ("CanniMed") is Canada's most experienced licensed producer of medical cannabis, with over 20,000 kg per annum in funded capacity. CanniMed forms the heart of Aurora's Medical Cannabis Centre of Excellence, aimed at product and market development.

Aurora also owns Berlin-based Pedanios GmbH, the leading wholesale importer, exporter, and distributor of medical cannabis in the European Union. The Company owns 51% of Aurora Nordic, which will be constructing a 1,000,000 square foot hybrid greenhouse in Odense, Denmark. The Company offers further differentiation through its acquisition of BC Northern Lights Ltd. and Urban Cultivator Inc., industry leaders, respectively, in the production and sale of proprietary systems for the safe, efficient and high-yield indoor cultivation of cannabis, and in state-of-the-art indoor gardening appliances for the cultivation of organic microgreens, vegetables and herbs in home and professional kitchens.

Aurora holds a 25% ownership interest in Alcanna Inc. ("CLIQ"), one of Western Canada's largest retail chains of liquor stores, who are developing a cannabis retail network in Western Canada. In addition, the Company holds approximately 17% of the issued shares in leading extraction technology company Radient Technologies Inc, and holds 52.7% of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. Aurora is also the cornerstone investor in two other licensed producers, with a 22.9% stake in Cann Group Limited, the first Australian company licensed to conduct research on and cultivate medical cannabis, and a 17.62% stake in Canadian producer The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., with options to increase to majority ownership. Finally, the Company owns a 9.14% stake in CTT Pharmaceutical, an innovative product development company within the cannabis space.

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "ACB", and are a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

AURORA CANNABIS INC.

Terry Booth

CEO

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-7-300660397.html

