Aurora Expands Leading Portfolio of High-Potency Medical Flower Products in Poland

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces the launch of Black Jelly, a proprietary cultivar, in Poland, expanding the company's portfolio of high-potency medical cannabis products in one of Europe's fastest-growing markets. Grown and manufactured in Aurora's Canadian GACP and EU-GMP certified facilities, Black Jelly joins Farm Gas and Sourdough under the Cannabis flos Aurora brand portfolio.

"Aurora is uniquely positioned to bring this novel proprietary cultivar to the Polish market thanks to the company's advanced genetic breeding program and unmatched global cultivation excellence," said Andreas Dotterweich, Senior VP of Aurora Europe. "We deeply understand that prescribers want reliable, high-potency medical cannabis options for their patients, and we're proud to offer superior products that consistently meet prescriber and patient needs."

Black Jelly will be available for Polish prescribers from today, December 11, 2025, offering a cannabinoid profile of THC 27% / CBD <1%. A high-THC sativa derived from Alien Cake 3030 × T037, Black Jelly features dense, large flowers with green and orange hues and a terpene profile characterized by sweet black liquorice and fruity undertones. The cultivar originates from Aurora's world leading genetics program and is crafted using premium hang-drying and curing techniques.

Aurora continues to strengthen its leadership in international medical cannabis, leveraging its scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge, and commitment to innovation to support patient access and market growth across Europe. With more than a decade of experience in global medical markets, Aurora remains the trusted partner in advancing Poland's medical cannabis ecosystem.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Raf, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include Cannabis flos Aurora 27/1, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant.

Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of the Company's portfolio of high-potency medical cannabis products in Poland, the Company's continued leadership in international medical cannabis, competitive advantages in scientific expertise and regulatory knowledge, and continued commitment to innovation to support patient access and market growth across Europe.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the magnitude and duration of potential new or increased tariffs imposed on goods imported from Canada into the United States; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17, 2025 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

