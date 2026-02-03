Aurora Launches New European Websites, Showcasing Science-Backed Cannabis Leadership

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Launch of improved, localized websites underscores Aurora's long-term strategy for growth and engagement across key European medical markets

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces the launch of four brand new websites to support key European markets, continuing its investment in the region through a more focused, locally-relevant digital presence. The refreshed platforms are designed to better reflect Aurora's science-backed approach, manufacturing expertise, and brand strength, while improving engagement with healthcare professionals, partners, and prospective employees across Europe. The central European site, www.auroramedicine.com, provides easy access to the dedicated regional sites for Germany, the UK, and Poland.

"Our new European websites are a demonstration of our ongoing investment and long-term commitment to Aurora's fastest growing region," says Andreas Dotterweich, Senior Vice President, Aurora Europe. "The sites leverage our global leadership in medical cannabis, putting our products, scientific expertise and partnerships front and centre, providing enhanced resources for healthcare practitioners and partners looking for a trusted resource. This streamlined digital presence across Europe positions Aurora to drive growth, reinforce our leadership, and deliver lasting value in Europe."

Building on the recent evolution of Aurora's global brand identity, the new regional websites showcase manufacturing excellence, highlighting both Canadian-made and local production through updated videos and photos while emphasizing quality, compliance, and evidence-based processes. Each platform is available in the native language of its market, and all regional sites are seamlessly accessible from the drop-down menu on the central European hub.

The new websites enhance the experience for healthcare practitioners and partners across Europe. Aligned with Aurora's broader European communications strategy, they establish a locally relevant platform that strengthens engagement, showcases the company's leadership, and positions Aurora to capture emerging opportunities in the evolving medical cannabis market.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in medical cannabis, dedicated to improving lives through scientific expertise, proven performance, and a deep commitment to patient care. Aurora serves both medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with a strategic focus on high-margin opportunities and a medical-first approach. Aurora's portfolio of trusted, leading brands includes Aurora®, MedReleaf®, Pedanios®, IndiMed™, San Raf®, Tasty's™ and Whistler Cannabis Co™. The company also holds a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. With world-class GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Canada and Germany, and a team of industry-leading professionals, Aurora continues to expand its global footprint and deliver consistent, high-quality cannabis products with the purpose of Opening the World to Cannabis™.

Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of the Company's new European-based websites and associated benefits, including to drive growth, reinforce the Company's leadership, and deliver lasting value in Europe; the Company's long-term strategy for growth and engagement across key European medical markets; and the Company's global leadership in medical cannabis and ability to capture emerging opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the magnitude and duration of potential new or increased tariffs imposed on goods imported from Canada into the United States; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17, 2025 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.