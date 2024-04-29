Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Accepts Coveted National Small Business Week (NSBW) 'SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award' in Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora-South Metro SBDC Executive Director Marcia McGilley was presented with the 2023 National Small Business Week 'SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award' by the US Small Business Administration's (SBA) Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman on Sunday, April 28th, at the SBA's national kick-off event at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

During NSBW, the SBA recognizes the contributions of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and organizations that support America's small businesses in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

... over 4,500 individuals and business owners receive consulting. Post this

The Aurora-South Metro SBDC is a part of the Colorado SBDC Network, a statewide network of 15 centers. A cooperative venture between the State of Colorado, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and local communities, the program has a significant impact on the state's economy and is responsible for generating over $30 million in capital formation annually. Each year over 4,500 individuals and business owners receive consulting, and over 11,000 people attend training sessions through the Colorado SBDC Network.

"The Aurora South Metro SBDC has taken the lead in the Colorado SBDC Network driving entrepreneurship in their local community through innovative approaches to training and an advising program unmatched in their enthusiasm and commitment to small business success," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "We are incredibly proud of the Aurora-South Metro SBDC, and the great work they have done in Colorado, and all the SBDCs and small business clients who have won district, state, region, and national awards this National Small Business Week."

To learn more about the SBDC clients who won NSBW district, state, regional, and national awards, visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/NSBW

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprises, government, higher education, and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run, and grow their businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org .

Press Contacts:

April Youngblut

America's SBDC

(703) 408-5403

SOURCE America's SBDC