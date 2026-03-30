Aurzen Unveils the Portable EAZZE D1 air, Delivering Smart TV Simplicity with Built-In Streaming and USB-C Power

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today introduced the EAZZE D1 air smart projector, a portable cinema designed for people who want the experience of a smart TV without being tied to a single room. Built for effortless viewing, D1 air runs popular streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube out of the box, fully licensed and ready to play—no extra sticks, no workarounds, and no complicated setup. Power it on, and your favorite content starts immediately, just like turning on a TV.

Aurzen unveils portable D1 air to deliver smart TV simplicity

A recessed USB-C port with 65W PD support allows D1 air to run from common laptop chargers or portable power banks, making it easy to move from room to room or take entertainment outdoors. The integrated 180-degree gimbal stand keeps cables neatly out of sight while allowing smooth transitions from wall to ceiling projection with a simple adjustment.

Setup stays out of the way, even as the projector is repositioned. A ToF (Time of Flight) laser autofocus system responds instantly to distance changes, while automatic keystone correction keeps the image properly aligned across different surfaces. With native 1080p resolution, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and Dolby Audio tuning, D1 air delivers a clear, balanced viewing experience across a range of everyday environments. A sealed optical design further helps maintain consistent performance over time.

D1 air is now live on Amazon US at $199.99, launching at a limited-time introductory price of $129.99. It is also rolling out across Amazon UK, Germany, and France, with pricing set at £179.99 (£129.99 intro) and €199.99 (€149.99 intro).

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

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