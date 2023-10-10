AUSA 2023: U.S. Air Force acquires Enterprise-Class License of Immersive Wisdom's DDIL No-Bandwidth and Low-Bandwidth Collaboration Software via newly awarded $25MM SBIR Phase III Contract

News provided by

Immersive Wisdom Inc.

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

No special hardware required. Uses existing Government Commodity Laptops. Collaborate at 100 kilobits per sec/user. Works offline with no comms.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven distributed collaborative operations center software platform for Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments announced at the 2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition that the U.S. Air Force has acquired an Enterprise-Class License of its software platform via a newly awarded $25MM SBIR Phase III contract. This contract is designed to enable the rapid acquisition of the Immersive Wisdom software platform across the USAF and the entire Department of Defense.

Continue Reading
The Immersive Wisdom software platform brings together existing sensor feeds, enterprise applications, maps, 3D data, geospatial sources, and video streams into a synchronized real-time, interactive remote collaborative operations center, accessible worldwide. Distributed users can interact via real-time sharing, presentation, annotation, and data query tools, and via live voice & chat, providing remote physical presence and real context.
The Immersive Wisdom software platform brings together existing sensor feeds, enterprise applications, maps, 3D data, geospatial sources, and video streams into a synchronized real-time, interactive remote collaborative operations center, accessible worldwide. Distributed users can interact via real-time sharing, presentation, annotation, and data query tools, and via live voice & chat, providing remote physical presence and real context.

"Immersive Wisdom is proud to have worked closely with the Air Force and AFWERX since 2018," said Michael Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "This new milestone contract, led by our long-time Air Force partners, has already been used to acquire our software for both the Air Force and another DoD organization, and allows rapid future participation by other services."

Immersive Wisdom's software platform allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops.

"The US Air Force has chosen Immersive Wisdom because we have continually proven our ability to operate in the most challenging edge conditions in theater: offline with no bandwidth, and site-to-site collaboration at extremely low bandwidth, all on existing Government Commodity laptops," said Brian Behling, EVP of Immersive Wisdom. "The ability to stay in real-time sync across significant distances in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments is a critical need for our armed forces, and Immersive Wisdom delivers even when bandwidth is not assured."

Immersive Wisdom provides a patented, standardized software product platform, developed and honed over the past five years, allowing the joint force to leverage the same consistent capabilities for communication and collaboration-- cross-geography, cross-service, and cross-echelon.  

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote collaborative ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com. We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

The Immersive Wisdom trademark is the exclusive property of Immersive Wisdom, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other Immersive Wisdom trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration.

© 2023 Immersive Wisdom, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Brian Behling
EVP
Immersive Wisdom Inc.
202.355.4425
[email protected]
http://www.immersivewisdom.com

SOURCE Immersive Wisdom Inc.

Also from this source

GEOINT 2023: Immersive Wisdom showcases Remote Operations Center software platform for Denied and Low-Bandwidth Environments; Announces Worldwide DoD/IC User Group

GEOINT 2023: Immersive Wisdom showcases Remote Operations Center software platform for Denied and Low-Bandwidth Environments; Announces Worldwide DoD/IC User Group

Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a leading remote collaborative operations center software platform for distributed and disaggregated operations...
SOF Week 2023: Immersive Wisdom showcases Remote Operations Center platform for Denied and Low-Bandwidth Environments

SOF Week 2023: Immersive Wisdom showcases Remote Operations Center platform for Denied and Low-Bandwidth Environments

Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a leading remote collaborative operations center software platform for distributed and disaggregated operations...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.