AusperBio to Present AHB-137 Clinical Data Updates at EASL™ Congress 2024

– The company to present important new data from two Phase I trials of its leading molecule, AHB-137, aimed at achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B, in two late-breaker posters.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the clinical data of the Company's HBV ASO molecule, AHB-137, will be presented in two late-breaking posters, LBP-019 and LBP-043, at the annual European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL™) Congress 2024, to be held in Milan, Italy, from June 5th to 8th, 2024. These posters will highlight new data from two Phase I clinical studies conducted both globally and in China, evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of AHB-137.

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Safety and antiviral activity of AHB-137, a novel antisense oligonucleotide, in healthy volunteers and subjects with chronic hepatitis B (Abstract # LB249; Poster# LBP-019)

Session: Late breaker posters

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: Available from 8:30 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Prof. Edward J. Gane, University of Auckland, New Zealand

Title: A phase 1, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of AHB-137 in Chinese healthy volunteers and subjects with chronic hepatitis B (Abstract# LB256; Poster# LBP-043)

Session: Late breaker posters

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: Available from 8:30 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Wen Wang, The First Hospital of Jilin University, China

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2024, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https://www.easlcongress.eu/.

About AHB-137

AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) developed within AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, is emerging as a promising candidate in the quest for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Its compelling preclinical data was highlighted at the 2023 EASL™ conference. This novel dual-mechanism ASO is currently undergoing concurrent Phase I trials across international multicenter sites and a Phase I/IIa trial in China. Through the global development strategy, AHB-137 is advancing rapidly towards the goal of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B.

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) infection is a liver disease estimated to affect nearly 290 million people worldwide and can cause other chronic complications such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Although current treatment options can suppress HBV replication, achieving a cure is rare. Therefore, the discovery of a cure for CHB with finite treatment is an urgent need.

