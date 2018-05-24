Austin AI company SparkCognition announces sponsorship with Kids In A New Groove

"We are honored to join Kids In A New Groove to further enhance the educational opportunities and life skills provided to the youth they serve," said John King, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at SparkCognition. "Studies show a positive correlation between music and cognitive development, so in addition to providing a healthy and creative outlet for these students, we're proud to encourage their intellectual development."

KING provides free, weekly music instruction and mentorship to youth in the Central Texas foster care system. The Austin-based organization was founded in 2009 and has since served over 600 children in the foster care system through music education and one-on-one mentorship. KING builds and fosters lasting relationships and networks that children can carry with them throughout their lives.

"We are thrilled to gain support from SparkCognition," said Laura Wood, Executive Director of KING. "SparkCognition's forward-thinking approach will supply children with the guidance and resources they need to engender life-long success and further equip the kids with knowledge to positively shape their future."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SparkCognition develops AI systems for a variety of industries. SparkCognition was founded in 2013 by award-winning technologist Amir Husain, who has established programs to give back to the community's youth and leverage advanced technology to enhance their future.

About SparkCognition

With award-winning machine learning technology, a multinational footprint, and expert teams focused on defense, IIoT, and finance, SparkCognition builds artificial intelligence systems to advance the most important interests of society. Our customers are trusted with protecting and advancing lives, infrastructure, and financial systems across the globe. They turn to SparkCognition to help them analyze complex data, empower decision making, and transform human and industrial productivity. With our leading edge artificial intelligence platforms, our clients can adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape and accelerate their business strategies. Learn more about SparkCognition's AI applications and why we've been featured in CNBC's 2017 Disruptor 50, and recognized two years in a row on CB Insights AI 100, by visiting www.sparkcognition.com.

About Kids in a New Groove

Kids in a New Groove (KING) is a 501c3 Austin-based non-profit that provides mentorship through private music lessons and instruments to children in the Texas foster care system. KING seeks to change the grim statistics on youth aging out of foster care, where many children eventually face homelessness or incarceration due to lack of community resources. As foster children move between placements, a KING teacher moves with each child, providing a consistent and stable mentor. KING also helps children build life skills, accountability, goal-setting, and perseverance. Each child is also given the chance to earn their very own musical instrument through dedication and hard work, as well as encouraged to perform at concerts and recitals. Learn more at kidsinanewgroove.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

