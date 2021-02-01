Austin-based Superior HealthPlan Recognized as a Best Place for Working Parents

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has been designated a Best Place for Working Parents, reinforcing a commitment to incorporating family-friendly policies and practices into the organization. This designation is supported by Early Matters Greater Austin, a joint initiative from United Way for Greater Austin and E3 Alliance.

"I am thrilled Superior has been recognized as a best place to work for parents," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "We have worked hard over the years to ensure that our employees are supported in a variety of ways, and I believe this designation demonstrates our approach to creating an engaging and compassionate environment."

This recognition follows Superior's 2019 designation as a Family-Friendly Workplace. Superior was one of the first 30 organizations in Austin to receive that honor, and has since added multiple benefits that support working parents:

Caregiver Leave. Formerly known as Parental Leave, the Caregiver Leave benefit allows employees to take up to four weeks of paid leave to care for a newborn, child, spouse, domestic partner or parent.





Formerly known as Parental Leave, the Caregiver Leave benefit allows employees to take up to four weeks of paid leave to care for a newborn, child, spouse, domestic partner or parent. Expectant Mother Support. Superior provides expectant and nursing mothers with designated parking and private rooms in several offices across Texas .





Superior provides expectant and nursing mothers with designated parking and private rooms in several offices across . Domestic Partner Benefits. An additional benefit enhancement allowed employees with domestic partners to cover their partner on medical, dental, vision and/or life insurance.





An additional benefit enhancement allowed employees with domestic partners to cover their partner on medical, dental, vision and/or life insurance. Emergency Sick Leave. To encourage employees to take care of themselves and loved ones, Superior is providing up to ten days of emergency paid sick leave for those who have COVID-19 or need to care for a family member with COVID-19.

"Being a good place to work for parents has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic," Sanders said. "We've been dedicated to working with employees to help them balance their responsibilities at home and in the workplace. We know that supporting our employees has a direct impact on our members and is one of the reasons we've been able to provide quality care for more than 20 years to some of the most vulnerable populations across Texas."

To learn more, visit www.earlymattersgreateraustin.org.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,200 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

