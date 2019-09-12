Austin Curry of Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Named Among Nation's Leading Intellectual Property Attorneys

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorney Austin Curry of Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry has earned selection to the 2019 Rising Stars list of the country's top lawyers under the age of 40 by the national legal publication Law360.

Mr. Curry is among more than 1,300 attorneys who were considered for Rising Stars and one of only six in the nation to be named to the annual listing based on proven expertise in intellectual property law. According to Law360, the honorees are lawyers "whose legal accomplishments transcend their age."

"Being listed as a Rising Star is a well-deserved honor for Austin," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry name principal Brad Caldwell. "Although it recognizes how successful he has been early in his career, Austin would be just as deserving when compared to candidates with any amount of experience. I love preparing and trying cases with him, and clients really benefit from having Austin in their corner."

In a profile article (subscription only), Law360 details Mr. Curry's key role for Caldwell Cassady & Curry client VirnetX in the company's long running patent infringement litigation against technology giant Apple Inc. Overall, Mr. Curry and the firm have won four different trials against Apple totaling more than $1 billion in verdicts in favor of VirnetX. Those awards include a $502.6 million jury verdict handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas last year.

"I don't just want to win," Mr. Curry told Law360. "I want the other side to know they've lost before the verdict is read."

Mr. Curry also earned recognition for his work for firm client Smartflash in a prior patent infringement trial against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The jury's $532.9 million verdict in favor of Smartflash was the third-largest jury award in the nation during 2015.

Mr. Curry also got high marks for his role in a courtroom win in a separate infringement trial against Apple in 2016. The jury's $22 million verdict was handed down in favor of Caldwell Cassady & Curry client Cellular Communications Equipment, LLC, a subsidiary of Acacia Research Group, LLC.

