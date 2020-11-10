Austin Independent School District Selects IXL to Support Classroom Instruction and Distance Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 11 million students, today announced a three-year agreement with Austin Independent School District to bring its adaptive software to approximately 70,000 students. The deal provides 83 elementary schools and 17 high schools with access to IXL's award-winning program to supplement instruction in math and English language arts.

Austin ISD is the fifth-largest school district in Texas and serves a diverse student body. The district turned to IXL because of its ability to align perfectly to Austin ISD's textbooks and curriculum, plus IXL's broad range of skills that individualize instruction and empower every student. Austin ISD will also take advantage of IXL's at-home learning capabilities, which give students the flexibility to learn and educators the tools to instruct from a distance.

"By integrating IXL districtwide, Austin ISD opens the door to a new level of personalized learning during a unique moment in education," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We look forward to working closely with the district and its teachers to assist them in delivering the highest quality education—whether it happens at home, in a classroom setting or a combination of the two."

IXL's impact in Texas

IXL serves more than 900,000 students in Texas and has a long track record of helping learners in the state succeed. A study of public schools in Texas found that those using IXL Math or IXL English Language Arts outperformed other schools on STAAR exams by as much as 11 percentile points in math, 17 percentile points in reading and 8 percentile points in writing.

IXL is an approved blended learning program for the Texas Education Agency's Math Innovation Zones (MIZ) initiative, which aims to improve learning outcomes in math by preparing students for success in Algebra I. Under the MIZ program, there are 20 districts implementing IXL to boost achievement for students in pre-K through 8th grade.

IXL offers a comprehensive K-12 curriculum aligned to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), as well as skill plans that prepare students for the high-stakes STAAR exams and cover the Texas College and Career Readiness Standards. IXL's TEKS alignment has been independently reviewed by Learning List.

How IXL provides personalized learning

IXL is built on over 8,500 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 11 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 75 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

