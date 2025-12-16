Rosetta Stone Partners with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to Preserve and Protect its Language and Culture

The collaboration includes development of an immersive digital course that captures the language's sound, rhythm and spirit. Authentic voices, imagery and cultural context will be drawn directly from the Choctaw community so that tribal members learn Chahta anumpa—the Choctaw language—through lessons that reflect everyday life and ancestral traditions.

"When we speak Chahta our ancestors speak through us. Sharing our language ensures their voices will never fade," said CNO Chief Gary Batton. "Each word spoken is the core that strengthens our families, our culture and secures our identity as the Chahta people. This partnership to share our language is more than a program. It is an act of love for our people and a promise to keep our culture alive for generations to come."

A story of resilience and renewal

As the first Tribe to cross the Trail of Tears, the Choctaw people endured immense hardship yet kept their heritage alive. Today, that same strength unites more than 230,000 members of the Choctaw Nation—the third-largest federally recognized Indian Nation in the United States.

Chahta anumpa has always been a source of that unity, making language revitalization a key pillar in the Nation's efforts to protect its culture and sovereignty. Through classes, apprenticeships and community programs, CNO promotes Chahta anumpa, working to ensure future generations carry forward the wisdom embedded in every word and phrase—from Halito (hello) to Yakoke (thank you) to Chi pi̱sa la chike (until we meet again).

But like many Indigenous communities, the Choctaw face a critical moment. The number of fluent speakers has declined sharply over the past few decades, a loss accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership with Rosetta Stone will make learning the language more accessible to Choctaw citizens across Oklahoma, the United States and abroad—helping all members stay connected to their roots.

"Language is deeply personal. It connects us to family, history and place," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone's parent company. "Through our Endangered Languages Program, we're honored to work alongside the Choctaw Nation to protect not just words, but the identities and cultures they carry."

For more than two decades, Rosetta Stone's Endangered Languages Program has partnered with Indigenous communities worldwide to preserve, teach and revitalize languages at risk of extinction. Each initiative is a multi-year collaboration that documents pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary while embedding cultural elements—voices, songs, stories and imagery—provided by community members.

About the Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 230,000 tribal members and 13,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first Tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation's vision, "Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture," is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has dedicated itself to changing people's lives through the power of language for more than 30 years. The company's innovative digital solutions use advanced technology to help learners at home, in schools and in workplaces achieve their language goals. By learning with Rosetta Stone, people experience the joy of reading, writing and speaking 25 languages while making deeper connections with the world around them. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021. IXL Learning includes IXL , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , TPT , inglés.com , FrenchDictionary.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com , Emmersion , Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers . Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

Press Contacts

Kristina Humenesky

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

[email protected]

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning