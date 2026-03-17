Austin Telco Federal Credit Union Partners with MANTL to Modernize Retail Account Opening Across All Banking Channels

The Austin-based credit union will use MANTL to deliver a faster, more seamless account opening experience for members online and in-branch

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced a new partnership with Austin Telco Federal Credit Union (Austin Telco FCU), a 24-branch credit union headquartered in Austin, Texas. Through this partnership, Austin Telco FCU will modernize its retail account opening process across its physical and digital banking channels, giving members and applicants a seamless, digital-first account opening experience anywhere, at any time.

"At Austin Telco FCU, we are committed to meeting members where they are with a faster, more seamless account opening experience that reflects the way people bank today," said Christopher Mraz, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Austin Telco FCU. "Partnering with MANTL will transform how we welcome and engage members across every channel, bringing greater speed, consistency, and a more modern experience from the very first interaction. Just as importantly, it strengthens our ability to mitigate risk and reduce manual effort for our teams, so staff can focus more time on delivering exceptional service and building long-term relationships."

Austin Telco FCU will leverage MANTL Retail Account Opening to transform the online account opening experience and streamline the in-branch experience for members and employees. With MANTL, Austin Telco FCU will remove friction from its current account opening process, empowering members to open a deposit account in five minutes or less online and in under 10 minutes in-branch. Existing members will also be able to open additional accounts in just a few clicks. By providing a simple and intuitive account opening experience across digital and physical channels, Austin Telco FCU will better meet member expectations and improve operational efficiency institution-wide.

"MANTL is proud to partner with Austin Telco FCU as it modernizes retail account opening to better serve today's members," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. "By delivering a consistent, real-time experience across digital and in-branch channels, Austin Telco FCU is reinforcing its commitment to member-first banking while equipping its teams with tools that reduce friction, create deeper member relationships, and drive growth."

MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution will allow Austin Telco FCU to automate over 85% of application decisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, product service ordering, funding, and core booking.

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under ten minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, ensuring an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

About Austin Telco Federal Credit Union

Austin Telco Federal Credit Union, a $2.5 billion credit union, was founded in 1941 in accordance with the credit union philosophy of "People Helping People." As a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative, the credit union is committed to fostering, cultivating, and preserving a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion in both the workforce and membership. ATFCU offers a wide range of products and services such as mortgages, credit cards, automobile loans, personal loans, free checking, money market savings, home equity loans, business loans, regular savings account, certificates and more. ATFCU fulfills its obligation to actively serve the diverse social and economic interests of the community by delivering these products and services to members through a network of convenient locations and the latest technology. With 24 locations throughout Austin and the surrounding areas, ATFCU has an ongoing commitment to be their members' primary financial institution now and for many years to come. To learn more, visit: https://www.atfcu.org/

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.