AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Data Centres (ADC) has selected Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] to provide sovereign hosted cloud services to the Australian Federal Government. Hosted within Australian Data Centres' state-of-the-art secure data centre facility in Canberra, the Dedicated Region [email protected] will extend Oracle's already broad services to government, particularly across secure workloads in National Security, Health, Human Services and other departments and agencies dealing with the sensitive data of Australia and Australians.

"Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] makes it easier for government entities to securely move to the next stage of their cloud-enabled transformation," said Cherie Ryan, vice president and Regional managing director ANZ, Oracle. "It builds on our strong momentum in the Canberra market and provides the equivalent of a third Australian cloud region, complementing our existing investments in second-generation cloud regions in Melbourne and Sydney."

With Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected], ADC can build Oracle's public cloud regions in its own data centers giving ADC physical control of infrastructure and providing for locally hosted data to help meet the most demanding data sovereignty hosting requirements. The cloud region provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to the data centre and provide high levels of security. ADC can access all of Oracle's second-generation cloud services, including Bare Metal Compute, VMs and GPUs, Autonomous Database, and Exadata Cloud Service; container-based services like Container Engine for Kubernetes; and analytics services like Data Flow, while also having control and governance of their systems and services. With Oracle [email protected], enterprises can lift and shift legacy workloads and consolidate on a single platform, enabling them to dramatically improve TCO without requiring re-architecture. Customers also have access to development services, like API Gateway and Events Services that will help them incrementally modernize their stack in-place, reducing the risk and expense of adopting new technologies.

Australian Data Centres will provide best practice data centre security operations, risk management and a "sovereign beyond doubt" hosting location approach with connectivity to the Intra-government Communications Network (ICON) and all major telecommunication providers. Agencies will have access to the complete portfolio of second-generation Oracle Cloud services, including a broad range of Oracle's SaaS applications. This brings new and exciting opportunities for government customers to digitally transform while meeting stringent sovereign hosting.

"We are committed to building capacity to provide services to the government by Australian providers to assure both the security and reliability of the supply chain," said Rob Kelly, Managing Director, Australian Data Centres. "This is a major step toward enabling more choice for government to access world-leading cloud services, in a data centre managed by a 100% Australian sovereign company, focused on connectivity, security, and simplified deployment. Critically, it addresses data hosting sovereignty, enhanced security and performance attributes required to accelerate Governments shift to the cloud services."

Australian Data Centres is a private, and wholly owned-and-operated Australian company which already hosts several Commonwealth Departmental tenants, along with their Gateways, as well as several Australian international telecommunications companies and commercial organisations. Australian Data Centres provides a highly secure and independently certified Tier III Data Centre (Uptime Institute) with no single point of failure and efficiencies built into all levels of its technical design and implementation.

This news follows a number of significant recent announcements from Oracle focussed on the Australian Government market. In November, Oracle announced that it had established a whole-of-government (WofG) arrangement with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), to make it easier for government agencies to purchase Oracle products and services. Earlier in the month it disclosed that a number of key components of its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite had been assessed by an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessor against the Information Security Manual (ISM) PROTECTED controls.

"Oracle has been building momentum in the Canberra market with a number of significant recent announcements. We are excited to work with Australian Data Centres to continue building our strong relationship with government; offering choice, innovation and collaboration while providing cost savings for government and taxpayers," said Ryan.

