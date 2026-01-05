Autel Energy Launches MaxiCharger AC Single with Integrated Nayax Payments for the U.S. Market

New configuration embeds Nayax Uno Mini to deliver seamless, app-free credit card payments as Autel accelerates AC charging deployments

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy today announced the U.S. launch of a new configuration of its MaxiCharger AC Single, an advanced AC EV charging solution designed for large-scale destination, workplace, hospitality, fleet, and multi-family residential deployments. The new configuration comes with the Nayax Uno Mini payment device integrated at the factory, enabling seamless, app-free credit card payment acceptance directly at the charger.

Autel AC Single with Nayax Uno Mini Autel Energy @ CES 2026

The launch represents a significant milestone in Autel Energy's strategy to deliver interoperable, payment-ready, and commercially scalable EV charging solutions for the North American market.

This announcement builds on the strategic partnership between Autel Energy and Nayax first publicized in August 2025, in which Nayax and Autel committed to delivering embedded payment solutions across Autel's global EV charging portfolio. Under that agreement, Nayax's payment technology is slated to be integrated into an estimated 100,000 Autel EV chargers planned for deployment across North America and Europe by the end of 2026, further demonstrating both companies' shared vision for scalable, payment-ready, and customer-friendly charging infrastructure.

Interoperable, Flexible, and Built for Scale

The MaxiCharger AC Single maintains the product architecture and appearance of the existing model, offering the same installation footprint and performance profile while adding embedded card payment functionality.

Key capabilities include:

Adjustable output up to 19.2 kW / 80A (site configurable)

Smart dynamic load balancing for large deployments

Support for ISO 15118 Plug & Charge and AutoCharge

OCPP 1.6J and 2.0.1, preserving platform choice

Five-year standard warranty and 10+ year design lifespan

With no mechanical or enclosure changes, operators can adopt the new configuration seamlessly across mixed sites, retrofit programs, and new construction projects.

Embedded Payments with Nayax

Through the integration of the Nayax Uno Mini, the MaxiCharger AC Single now supports:

Contactless EMV, insert, and NFC wallet payments

payments App-free, registration-free charging for public access

RFID and closed-loop payment options for fleets and controlled access environments

Immediate monetization of charging assets

"Our partnership with Autel is about enabling smarter, more scalable EV charging," said Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer at Nayax. "By embedding the Nayax Uno Mini directly into the MaxiCharger platform, Autel is delivering a charger that is turnkey, card-payment ready, and designed for deployment at scale across North America."

Optimized for Fast Deployment and High Uptime

The MaxiCharger AC Single incorporates features that simplify deployment and operations across distributed networks and multi-site portfolios:

Consistent installation workflow with current AC Single units

Rapid commissioning through Autel's digital platform

Remote monitoring and diagnostics via Autel's O&M and digital twin tools

Multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Wi-SUN

"This configuration brings payment capability directly into the AC Single platform without compromising the openness or flexibility that our customers rely on," said Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer at Autel Energy. "For us, this is all about experience. We bring our expertise as an industry leader, but it's the experience of our customers that matters most — drivers, fleets, and operators who rely on Autel every day to keep their vehicles moving. If we can make charging simpler, faster, and more intuitive, then we're doing our job."

U.S. Market Availability

The new MaxiCharger AC Single configuration with the integrated Nayax Uno Mini is available now through Autel's distribution partners, resellers, and the Autel Energy website, and will be shown at the 2026 CES at booth LVCC, West Hall — 6219.

Autel plans to significantly scale AC charger shipments throughout 2026, supporting rapid growth in commercial, workplace, retail, and municipal charging infrastructure across the United States.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a global leader in electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. Built on a foundation of advanced engineering and customer-first design, Autel delivers intelligent, scalable infrastructure for AC and DC fast charging across residential, commercial, and fleet environments. Autel Energy North America is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Learn more at autelenergy.us.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Nayax Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SOURCE Autel Energy North America