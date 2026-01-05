Autel Energy Unveils Next Phase of Intelligent EV Charging at CES 2026

Showcasing interoperable infrastructure, intelligent charging automation for fleets, and grid-ready solutions ranging from residential to industrial applications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a global leader in electric vehicle charging and energy solutions, today announced its CES 2026 showcase, highlighting the company's expanding portfolio of interoperable, grid-ready EV charging hardware, along with intelligent charging and inspection automation, designed to meet the real-world demands of homeowners, fleets, commercial operators, and municipalities.

Autel's new DC50 will be unveiled at CES Autel Energy @ CES 2026

At CES 2026, Autel Energy will demonstrate how EV charging infrastructure is evolving beyond standalone hardware — toward flexible, software-agnostic, and automation-ready systems that scale with business needs and grid realities.

"The industry no longer needs more proprietary silos," said Shane Long, CTO at Autel Energy. "What customers are asking for is choice, reliability, and infrastructure that supports their business goals, with a clear path to scale and automation. At CES 2026, we're showing how Autel is delivering exactly that."

Key Highlights at CES 2026

Interoperable Charging Infrastructure

Autel Energy will showcase its latest AC and DC charging solutions, designed to support open standards including OCPP and ISO 15118, enabling customers to choose their preferred charging management software while maintaining high uptime and performance.

Intelligent Charging Automation

Making its CES debut, Autel's Avant family of products demonstrates a future where EV charging can include reliable options for touch-free, automated processes — particularly well-suited for fleet depots, logistics hubs, and autonomous vehicle operations.

The Avant product line focuses on automated vehicle plug-in, as well as routine equipment diagnostics and preventative maintenance of charging infrastructure.

Grid-Ready, Energy-Aware Solutions

Autel will also highlight its approach to intelligent load management, demand-response readiness, and energy integration, helping homeowners, site hosts, and operators deploy EV charging infrastructure that aligns with utilities' long-term electrification goals.

Built for the Real World of Electrification

Unlike closed ecosystems, Autel Energy's platform-agnostic approach allows customers to deploy charging infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with third-party energy management and battery-storage solutions.

"Electrification is no longer experimental — it's operational," added Michelle Luo, CRO at Autel Energy. "Our focus is on helping customers deploy infrastructure that works today and adapts tomorrow, without forcing them into proprietary lock-in."

Experience Autel Energy at CES 2026

CES attendees are invited to visit Autel Energy at Booth #6219, West Hall, to experience live presentations of Autel's portfolio and vision for the next phase of intelligent EV charging.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a leading provider of EV charging and energy solutions for residential, commercial, fleet, and municipal applications. With a focus on open standards, reliability, and innovation, Autel Energy delivers scalable infrastructure designed to support the global transition to electric mobility.

For more information, visit autelenergy.us.

SOURCE Autel Energy North America