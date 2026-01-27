Autel Energy North America Applauds Family-Owned EV Roadway and Celebrates Grand Opening of New DC Fast Charging Hub at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato, California

The newly energized site features three Autel MaxiCharger™ DH480 all-in-one DC fast chargers, delivering ultra-fast, reliable charging in a convenient retail setting where drivers can charge while they shop and dine. The project reflects EV Roadway's commitment to partnering closely with the local community to deliver premium, thoughtfully designed EV charging experiences.

"As a family-owned company rooted right here in Novato, it was important for us that this project be more than just an infrastructure deployment," said Tim Salyers, Founder and CEO of EV Roadway. "The grand opening was a celebration of community — bringing together local drivers, businesses, and partners to showcase how EV charging can be seamlessly integrated into places people already trust and enjoy."

Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, located near U.S. Highway 101, is a key retail and dining destination for Marin County. The new fast charging hub enhances the property's amenities while supporting California's continued transition to zero-emission transportation.

"It's especially meaningful to see this new fast-charging site come from a family-owned company based right here in Novato," said Gretchen Schubeck, Sustainability Coordinator, City of Novato. "EV Roadway has delivered a premium charging experience in an excellent, highly convenient location at Vintage Oaks, making it easy for drivers to charge while they shop and dine."

The project was developed in close collaboration with the property owner and management team, following nearly two years of planning and coordination.

"We saw real value in partnering with a locally owned EV charging network that understands this community," said Kathy DeOchoa, Director of Property Management at CrossPoint Realty Services. "Working closely with EV Roadway over nearly two years, we were able to thoughtfully bring this project from concept to a fully energized, premium charging site. The result is a strong addition to Vintage Oaks that enhances the experience for both our tenants and visitors."

The charging hub is powered by Autel Energy's MaxiCharger DH480, an industry-leading CALeVIP-approved all-in-one DC fast charging solution designed for high-traffic commercial environments. The DH480 delivers up to 480 kW of power, supports simultaneous vehicle charging, and incorporates advanced liquid-cooled technology and intelligent power management to ensure high uptime and long-term reliability.

"EV Roadway's commitment to quality, community partnership, and driver experience aligns closely with how Autel Energy designs its charging solutions," said Michelle Luo, CEO of Autel Energy North America. "We're proud to support their work at Vintage Oaks with our CALeVIP-approved MaxiCharger DH480 technology, enabling ultra-fast, reliable charging today while helping communities build infrastructure that will serve drivers well into the future."

The Vintage Oaks project underscores the important role that locally driven, family-owned companies like EV Roadway play in expanding EV infrastructure through strong community partnerships, thoughtful site selection, and premium charging experiences.

About EV Roadway

EV Roadway is a family-owned provider of turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions, focused on delivering premium, community-centered EV charging experiences. Based in Novato, California, the company partners with site hosts, municipalities, and property owners to plan, deploy, and operate reliable, future-ready EV charging infrastructure.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a global innovator in electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, delivering intelligent, scalable infrastructure for commercial, retail, fleet, and public charging applications. With a focus on performance, reliability, and open standards, Autel Energy supports customers and partners worldwide.

SOURCE Autel Energy North America