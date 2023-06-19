Autel Launches the Autel Academy with Onsite Courses

News provided by

Autel U.S.

19 Jun, 2023, 12:19 ET

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel will launch the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S.-headquarters in New York, providing technicians and shop owners with hands-on one-day and two-day training courses. The first set of classes will be an intensive two-day course focusing on diagnostics, alignment, and ADAS calibrations. 

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel ADAS calibration equipment.

Continue Reading
Autel will debut its Autel Academy with a two-day onsite Diagnostics, Alignment, and ADAS calibrations training class on July 24 and 25, 2023, in its new 2,800-square-foot demonstration and training facility at its U.S. headquarters in Port Washington, NY.
Autel will debut its Autel Academy with a two-day onsite Diagnostics, Alignment, and ADAS calibrations training class on July 24 and 25, 2023, in its new 2,800-square-foot demonstration and training facility at its U.S. headquarters in Port Washington, NY.

The Academy's first onsite training, scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2023, will offer comprehensive education and instruction on ADAS calibration. The two-day, 16-hour course will provide students with a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety systems. The training comprises classroom lectures in Autel's 30-seat classroom with hands-on instruction on Autel products in the newly constructed 2,800-square-foot demonstration and training facility featuring the new Autel ADAS Bay Max 14K flush-mounted alignment lift. 

"ADAS calibration is the fastest-growing segment in automobile service and repair. North America has over 90,000,000 ADAS-equipped vehicles as of December 2022, with more than 15,000,000 expected to enter service this year. Today, nearly 100% of new passenger vehicles manufactured for the North American market are equipped with one or more ADAS features. With the rise in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), learning how to calibrate these systems accurately is more important than ever," said George Lesniak, Autel Vice President of Training. 

In the training facility, students will be shown on a range of vehicle brands how to perform multiple types of calibrations, including camera and radar for numerous safety systems, including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring using Autel tablets, software, calibration frame systems, and alignment and ADAS lift. 

Further, the class will review calibration space requirements, technician skill set, the importance of vehicle preconditioning, producing insurer-ready documentation, and calibration troubleshooting. 

Two-day courses cost $1,295, and the one-day course is $695. Meals and hotel accommodations will be provided if needed.

Contact your authorized Autel dealer to purchase an Autel Training Academy (ATA) card at a discounted rate and register for your class online at autel.com/us/academy/. ADAS classes are currently available once a month through December 2023. Space is limited. Please monitor our Academy page as classes with additional training topics will be scheduled, including TPMS, EV diagnostics, and ICE diagnostics.

Contact
Allison Whitney 
[email protected]

SOURCE Autel U.S.

Also from this source

Autel Debuts Alignment and ADAS lifts Designed to Maximize Bay Space

Autel U.S. launches ADAS buyer's guide for shop owners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.